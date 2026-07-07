Houston's Most Important Position Battle Isn't at Quarterback

When it comes to major roster changes, Houston has had major moves in recent years.

Through many recruitments and transfer portals, Houston has been able to build up their roster to new heights. Many changes through the past few offseasons have allowed Houston to have an easier time adjusting to the current state of the Big 12.

The current Houston roster has been solid since 2025, with major transfers like Conner Weigman changing Houston's culture entirely. From a 4-8 team in 2024 to a 10-3 bowl-winning team, Houston understands what kind of talent needs to be on the field.

When it comes to the running back position on Houston's depth chart, many names come up, but none of them seem like automatic starters. Knowing the competition on Houston's current roster, who is the most likely to become Houston's starting running back?

RB's that could start for Houston

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs with thge ball as Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks safety Jake Gillespie (27) attempts to make a tacke during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we look into the transfers and recruits that could potentially start for Houston, we must first look at the returning production from last season. These players have had their experience with Houston and have had more time adjusting to Cougar Football.

With former star running back Dean Connors heading to the NFL, DJ Butler seems like an obvious replacement with his former production. He was one of Houston's most consistent backups and even had a few good games in the first few weeks of the season.

Another name that comes to mind is Re'Shaun Sanford II. Before he got injured in 2025, he was Houston's top running back on the offense and had a major impact in the Cougars' 2024 season.

We could see Sanford make a comeback in his 2026 campaign after missing the 2025 season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he became Houston's starting running back once again.

However, both of these players could see their starting spot taken away by some of Houston's new transfers. Makhi Hughes is one of those players, and he's had some time in the spotlight.

Hughes has played at both Oregon and Tulane, giving him some major experience when it comes to conference opponents. Not only has he gained experience there, but his time with Tulane gave him some major accolades in his college football career.

The running back competition in Houston is fierce, and the only way to get that starting job is to be the best on the roster. With some major names like Hughes and Butler leading the charge, the running back position is definitely one of the biggest when it comes to competition.