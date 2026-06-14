How Big Of A Season Could Houston's Makhi Hughes Actually Have?

Houston has definitely improved their offense from last year.

The 2025 Houston Cougars had a great offense and defense, but their consistency throughout the season definitely hindered any major postseason progress. Their losses in the conference were major, with opponents like Texas Tech keeping Houston out of the Big 12 Championship.

In 2026, Houston has had one of the best recruiting classes in a long time. With many new transfers and recruits joining Houston this year, their odds for postseason success have increased dramatically.

One of those transfers is Makhi Hughes, a running back from Oregon who has a storied history with college football. When it comes to his transfer to Houston, how big will his first season with the Cougars be?

Makhi Hughes before Houston

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes attempts to break a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Harlem Howard as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes came out of Huffman High School as a three-star prospect. He was ranked in the top 100 RB's in the nation and came out of Alabama as one of the top 50 players in the state.

Because of his major breakout senior season, where he had 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns, he committed to Tulane after HS. While at Tulane, he became one of the Green Wave's best RB's, gaining multiple awards for his efforts.

He spent three seasons with Tulane before eventually transferring to the Oregon Ducks for their 2025 campaign. During his time at Tulane, he spent time with former Green Wave Head coach Willie Fritz and now reunites with him in Houston.

Hughes'Ducks' tenure at Oregon didn't last very long, as he was benched for better options that Oregon already had. Players like Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison were much safer picks throughout the Ducks' regular season.

With his history at Tulane, especially with Fritz as the HC in Houston, what could we see out of Mekhi in Houston that we didn't see in Oregon?

Mekhi in Houston

With Fritz knowing what Hughes is capable of, we may see him as the starting RB for the Cougars in 2026. Knowing that he has had major breakout seasons before in the AAC, we could see that same energy being brought over to the Big 12.

If Hughes does start for Houston, the ground game will be one of the best Houston has seen. With a new OL that can block and make routes for the RB, Hughes will definitely have many chances to have major games.

While the beginning of the season shouldn't be an issue for Hughes, the real matchup begins with Texas Tech, a conference opponent that took care of Houston last year. If Hughes can have a big game that week, the rest of the season shouldn't be a problem for him.