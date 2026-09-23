Houston's Offense Has Become One of the Nation's Most Productive Units

The No. 25 Houston Cougars did well offensively despite their 28-26 loss on the road against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars still managed to get 458 total yards as the offense continued to move the ball well. With such a high-powered offense, you can't help but wonder if the Cougars can bounce back in 2026 and make some significant noise.

The Houston Offense Ranks High In a Few Offensive Categories

Here are the top 10 teams that are averaging the most yards so far in 2026:

1. Miami

2. Mississippi State

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. SMU

6. Oklahoma State

7. Houston

8. South Carolina

9. Ohio State

10. Nebraska

Houston is averaging 527.3 yards per game, with an impressive 263.7 yards per game on the ground. Only South Carolina (277.3 rushing yards per game) and Nebraska (263.0 rushing yards per game) rank in the top 10 with rushing totals this high.

Somehow, Houston is also averaging 263.7 passing yards per game (791 yards in each category), which is still good enough for 5th in the Big 12.

Houston's ability to run the ball with its running back room and throw it with the impressive arm of quarterback Conner Weigman has made it a force to be reckoned with. Although Houston's rushing totals may be inflated by 388 yards against Southern, they have still managed to run the ball successfully in their other games.

The Cougars are averaging 6.4 yards per rush, the 13th-best in the nation and the 4th-best in the conference. Being in the company of impressive offenses like Ohio State, Miami, and Georgia shows how well this unit has performed so far. Even against an elite defense like Texas Tech, the Cougars were still putting up nice offensive numbers.

This includes 282 passing yards by Weigman while the team still rushed for 176 yards, which was impressive against that defensive line and linebacker group. The ground game did seem to die down a bit as the game continued, but the Red Raiders' talent still didn't completely shut down Houston.

Can the Offense Keep Excelling as the Season Moves Along?

Next, Houston faces the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road in the "Prettiest Little Stadium in America." The Eagles' defense hasn't been bullied, shutting out its Week 1 FCS opponent, Charleston Southern, and holding the Clemson Tigers to just 22 points in Week 2. But last week, the Jacksonville State Jaguars managed to put up 31 points (with the help of a punt return touchdown).

This shows Houston could still go to Statesboro and put up strong offensive numbers. Hopefully, Houston does, with a bounce-back needed after a disappointing Week 3 loss. However, after what should be an easy win on Saturday, the Cougars will face a rather unpleasant patch of their schedule: vs. UCF, at Kansas State, vs. Oklahoma State, and finally, at No. 15 Utah.

In other words, Houston's offense will be tested by some potentially ranked opponents and others looking to make their own noise in 2026. If Weigman and Co. keep moving the ball well, the Cougars will still have a solid chance to threaten the conference and maybe even compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

Of course, the biggest issue for this team has really been the inability to stop the pass. The run defense has been elite and the best in the conference, but the secondary has struggled so much that it is the second-worst in the conference - even with the beatdown of Southern in Week 2 with a 77-6 win.

If the secondary can't get it together, even if the offense keeps rolling, the Cougars can still lose some of their upcoming games. So, simply, this should be the biggest point of emphasis for Will Fritz and his Cougars.

These offensive stats may be inflated by only three weeks of the season. However, Houston hasn't faced bad competition, with Texas Tech and Oregon State being tougher opponents than some other teams have faced so far. Can Houston use this advantage to be amongst the best in the nation and in the conference? No one knows. But these stat lines can't be ignored.