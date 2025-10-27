Houston Cougars On SI

Houston PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Cougars' Victory Over Arizona State

Here’s a look at how the Cougars graded out, according to PFF.

DJ Burton

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium.
Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Cougars put on quite a performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils in their Saturday victory, a game that meant more than football for the team from Houston’s Third Ward.

Houston strength coach Kurt Hester passed away the morning of the game, and it was evident that the Cougars would not be denied a win in his honor.

Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against Arizona State, according to PFF.

How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman
Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) scrambles with the ball as they play against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Conner Weigman has truly been the story with this newly ranked Houston Cougars squad. Against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Weigman did it all. He recorded an 86.3 passing grade with a 68.7 running grade while leading the pack for Houston’s offense.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:

  • QB Conner Weigman, 73 snaps, 85.7 (overall grade)
  • TE Tanner Koziol, 71 snaps, 77.9
  • HB DJ Butler, 14 snaps, 73.1
  • WR Jaquise Martin, eight snaps, 70.4
  • HB Dean Connors, 64 snaps, 66.4
  • WR Koby Young, 65 snaps, 64.4
  • C Demetrius Hunter, 73 snaps, 63.2
  • TE Kaleb Thomas, 24 snaps, 62.9
  • RG Matthew Wykoff, 46 snaps, 62.5
  • HB J’Marion Burnette, one snap, 60.0
  • DB Jordan Allen, one snap, 60.0
  • RT Dalton Merryman, 73 snaps, 59.0
  • TE Traville Frederick Jr., six snaps, 58.6
  • WR Amare Thomas, 65 snaps, 57.8
  • RG McKenzie Agnello, 73 snaps, 56.5
  • WR Mekhi Mews, two snaps, 56.5
  • QB Austin Carlisle, four snaps, 55.4
  • WR Harvey Broussard III, 40 snaps, 54.5
  • LT Alvin Ebosele, 73 snaps, 52.5
  • LG Jason Brooks Jr., 27 snaps, 47.4

How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III
Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) celebrates his defensive stop against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive end Eddie Walls III has been a mainstay on Houston’s defensive line. Against the Sun Devils, he recorded a 73.3 run defense rating, a 77.6 tackle, and a 70.2 pass rush grade for his three sacks and two tackles.

Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:

  • DE Eddie Walls III, 70 snaps, 75.3 (overall grade)
  • CB Will James, 35 snaps, 73.9
  • CB Marc Stampley II, 19 snaps, 72.7
  • SS Kentrell Webb, 71 snaps, 66.6
  • NT Carlos Allen Jr., 42 snaps, 66.4
  • DT Khalil Laufau, 59 snaps, 66.2
  • MLB Sione Fotu, 50 snaps, 65.5
  • LB Corey Platt Jr., 42 snaps, 64.3
  • OLB Brandon Mack II, 43 snaps, 63.9
  • CB Wrook Brown, 51 snaps, 63.8
  • DT Zavian Tibbs, three snaps, 61.2
  • CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 66 snaps, 60.1
  • CB Zelmar Vedder, 40 snaps, 60.0
  • NT Everitt Rogers, one snap, 60.0
  • MLB Carmycah Glass, 22 snaps, 59.8
  • LB Jalen Garner, 63 snaps, 58.9
  • NT Myles Parker, five snaps, 58.5
  • FS Jordan Allen, 71 snaps, 57.9
  • OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 28 snaps, 44.2

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

Home/Football