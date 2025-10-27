Houston PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Cougars' Victory Over Arizona State
The Houston Cougars put on quite a performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils in their Saturday victory, a game that meant more than football for the team from Houston’s Third Ward.
Houston strength coach Kurt Hester passed away the morning of the game, and it was evident that the Cougars would not be denied a win in his honor.
Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against Arizona State, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense
Quarterback Conner Weigman has truly been the story with this newly ranked Houston Cougars squad. Against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Weigman did it all. He recorded an 86.3 passing grade with a 68.7 running grade while leading the pack for Houston’s offense.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:
- QB Conner Weigman, 73 snaps, 85.7 (overall grade)
- TE Tanner Koziol, 71 snaps, 77.9
- HB DJ Butler, 14 snaps, 73.1
- WR Jaquise Martin, eight snaps, 70.4
- HB Dean Connors, 64 snaps, 66.4
- WR Koby Young, 65 snaps, 64.4
- C Demetrius Hunter, 73 snaps, 63.2
- TE Kaleb Thomas, 24 snaps, 62.9
- RG Matthew Wykoff, 46 snaps, 62.5
- HB J’Marion Burnette, one snap, 60.0
- DB Jordan Allen, one snap, 60.0
- RT Dalton Merryman, 73 snaps, 59.0
- TE Traville Frederick Jr., six snaps, 58.6
- WR Amare Thomas, 65 snaps, 57.8
- RG McKenzie Agnello, 73 snaps, 56.5
- WR Mekhi Mews, two snaps, 56.5
- QB Austin Carlisle, four snaps, 55.4
- WR Harvey Broussard III, 40 snaps, 54.5
- LT Alvin Ebosele, 73 snaps, 52.5
- LG Jason Brooks Jr., 27 snaps, 47.4
How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense
Defensive end Eddie Walls III has been a mainstay on Houston’s defensive line. Against the Sun Devils, he recorded a 73.3 run defense rating, a 77.6 tackle, and a 70.2 pass rush grade for his three sacks and two tackles.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:
- DE Eddie Walls III, 70 snaps, 75.3 (overall grade)
- CB Will James, 35 snaps, 73.9
- CB Marc Stampley II, 19 snaps, 72.7
- SS Kentrell Webb, 71 snaps, 66.6
- NT Carlos Allen Jr., 42 snaps, 66.4
- DT Khalil Laufau, 59 snaps, 66.2
- MLB Sione Fotu, 50 snaps, 65.5
- LB Corey Platt Jr., 42 snaps, 64.3
- OLB Brandon Mack II, 43 snaps, 63.9
- CB Wrook Brown, 51 snaps, 63.8
- DT Zavian Tibbs, three snaps, 61.2
- CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 66 snaps, 60.1
- CB Zelmar Vedder, 40 snaps, 60.0
- NT Everitt Rogers, one snap, 60.0
- MLB Carmycah Glass, 22 snaps, 59.8
- LB Jalen Garner, 63 snaps, 58.9
- NT Myles Parker, five snaps, 58.5
- FS Jordan Allen, 71 snaps, 57.9
- OLB Latreveon McCutchin, 28 snaps, 44.2