Houston Releases Hype Video Ahead of Oregon State Game
The wait is over for Houston fans. After two excruciating weeks of sports in the city of Houston, the best team in Space City is set to return to action.
The Cougars are set to resume play after their bye week with a late Friday night game against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Oregon with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Central. The Coogs have a chance at extending their win streak to four before resuming Big 12 play against the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TDECU Stadium.
Before Houston’s Friday night game, the Cougars released a hype video via the team’s official X account.
Houston’s Hype Video
”It’s one game at a time,” quarterback Conner Weigman says to open the video. “We’re still early in the season. Let’s get our bodies right over this bye week and come back ready to go.”
The early bye week was crucial for Houston. Over. The course of the Rice and Colorado games, the Cougars saw multiple players get banged up. Getting some time off, especially going into the bulk of Big 12 play, will help preserve longevity over the course of the season.
Oregon State is one of two programs that make up the ghosts of the PAC-12. In 2024, all of the conference’s members made a beeline to other conferences like the. Big 12 and Big 10, leaving just Oregon State and Washington State behind.
The video then goes into a clip of a coach Willie Fritz speech before showing highlights of the Cougars’ past three victories. Below is a link to the video.
Heading into Corvallis, the Coogs will be facing another challenge. This is the first true road game the team is playing, as their first away victory came against Rice, a campus that they can throw a rock from their own and hit.
“We played some night games already and we’ve been staying at a hotel regardless of whether we’re playing at home or on the road,” Fritz said earlier in the week. “We’re staying in Eugene and we’re driving to Corvallis. We’re flying into Eugene and then we’ll drive on over.”
A Houston win Friday night will already match its win total from last season, where the team went 4-8 overall with a 3-6 conference record. In just his second year, Fritz seems to have turned this Cougars team around. While it is a long season, it seems like he has them on the right track.