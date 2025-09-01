Houston’s Cornerback Room Could Make a Run for Best in the Nation
A new age of Houston Cougars football has arrived. Coach Willie Fritz enters year two, and he brings a host of transfer players with him.
The new-look Coogs debuted last Thursday and stomped on the Stephen F. Austin State Lumberjacks. While all eyes were on transfer quarterback Conner Weigman’s 15-for-24, 159-yard, three-touchdown performance in his first game in a Houston uniform, the defense was over-performing in the 27-0 victory.
For their performances in Week 1, Houston cornerbacks Zelmar Vedder and Marc Stampley II took the top-two spots on PFF’s cornerback coverage grade, with a 90.2 and 89.6, respectively.
Houston Cougars: No-Fly Zone
In the season opener, the Coogs’ defense looked stellar. They held Stephen F. Austin to zero points, allowing their offense to overcome their slow start without too much worry. On the ground, Houston held the Lumberjacks to 39 yards on 25 attempts.
”Outstanding job by the defense,” Fritz said after the game. “It is really difficult to shut a team out nowadays. I don’t care what level you’re talking about – middle school or high school or NFL or college.”
Two quarterbacks saw the field for Stephen F. Austin, and both were terrorized by the Coogs. Quarterback Sam Vidlak was 13 of 26 passing for 52 yards and an interception, and Gavin Rutherford was 4 of 7 passing for 53 yards and an interception.
Vedder and Stampley both put the Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks through the ringer. Vedder recorded two tackles and two passes defended. Stampley put up one pass defended and an interception.
"I feel like defensively we prepared really well," Stampley said after the game. "We went into this game having time at camp and the good past weeks and I feel like today we were locked into our keys and our assignments. We were able to do our job and fly around and the game almost felt like practice."
The way this Houston secondary looks, it is shaping up to be among the best in the nation. While every game will not be against an FCS opponent, the Cougars’ secondary proved it can make plays and provide the stops that the offense needs to put the team in spots to be successful.
"We as a group know what we have and what we can do at practice every day with each other," Stampley said. "We've just been working to really show the world what we have planned and what we have going on here at Houston."