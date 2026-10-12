Houston TE Patrick Overmyer Makes History With Breakout Performance

The Houston Cougars have another special tight end on their team. When Houston smoked Kansas State on the road this past Saturday by a score of 35-16, the biggest story of the game was redshirt junior tight end Patrick Overmyer.

Houston, now ranked No. 20 in the country, has a real weapon at tight end who showed what he can do. The Cougars silenced a tough road environment in Manhattan, Kansas, and it was the four touchdown receptions from Overmyer that played a massive part in that.

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman had a fantastic game, and it was Overmyer who reeled in all four of his touchdowns. The 21-year-old Overmyer ended up making NCAA and school single-game history after this Week 6 performance.

Overmyer's Historic Game

Houston Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) yells out after a touchdown against Kansas State Wildcats during the game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overmyer tied the NCAA single-game record for the most receiving touchdowns in a game by a tight end with four. He also became the first tight end in the FBS with four touchdown catches in a game since Isaiah Likely in 2021 with Coastal Carolina.

At 6-foot-5, Overmyer is a massive target in the red zone and a great option for Weigman to go to. He became the first Houston player with four receiving touchdowns in a game in the last 15 years. Wide receiver Patrick Edwards was the last to do so in 2011.

Overmyer ended up with a receiving line of eight catches for 83 yards and four touchdowns. He became the seventh Houston player in school history to have four receiving touchdowns in a game. This was obviously the best game of his career. He had 10 career touchdowns prior to this game, and got nearly half that total in Week 6.

Overmyer made three of his receptions on the first drive and also reeled in a 44-yard catch at the start of the second half. He had two touchdown catches from two yards out, including the first score of the game on fourth-and-goal. Overmyer also had a one-yard touchdown and an eight-yard touchdown as well.

Coach Willie Fritz complimented Overmyer postgame. Additionally, fifth-year safety Jordan Allen called Overmyer's game "generational", per GoCoogs.com.

"It's built on trust. I know where Pat's going to be. He's always in the right spot at the right time, so just being able to have a tight like that helps me out a lot," Weigman said.

Overmyer is a Kingwood, Texas native, which is about 30 miles from Houston. He spent the last three seasons at UTSA, including a redshirt year.

This is already the best season of his career with 33 receptions for 400 yards and six touchdowns. Former Houston tight end Tanner Koziol, who became a fifth-round NFL draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, played a role in Overmyer transferring to the Cougars per the FOX broadcast.

The Cougars use their tight ends as a key part of the offense, and Overmyer's move to Houston has paid off.