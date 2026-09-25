Houston vs. Georgia Southern: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries and More

The No. 25 Houston Cougars are looking to get back in the win column this Saturday when they visit the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Houston enters this game 2-1 after a disappointing 28-26 loss last Friday against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

This game marks Houston's second straight road game as it looks to avoid an upset. This is probably the easiest game left on the schedule, so a nice, big win would be a good sign for Houston.

How to Watch Houston Vs. Georgia Southern

• Who: No. 25 Houston Cougars 2-1 (0-1 in Big 12) vs. Georgia Southern 1-2 (0-0 in Sun Belt)

• What: Week 4 of the regular season.

• When: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. CT

• Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia

• TV/Streaming: ESPNU

• TV Announcers: Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Rene Ingoglia (Analyst)

• Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network- “Search Houston”, SiriusXM: 138 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App

• Radio Announcers: Kevin Eschenfelder (play-by-play), Ted Pardee (color), and Jeremy Branham (sideline reporter)

• Last Season: Houston went 10-3 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl for its first double-digit win season since 2021. Houston did not play Georgia Southern in 2025.

• Series History: This is the first-ever meeting between Houston and Georgia Southern.

The Coaches

Georgia Southern HC Clay Helton looks on before the game against the USC Trojans in the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern: Clay Helton is in his fifth season with the Eagles and has a 28-27 record thus far. Helton has led Georgia Southern to four straight bowl games, most recently winning the Birmingham Bowl. The last win the Eagles had over a Power Four opponent was against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2022, when the Eagles pulled off a stunning upset to end Scott Frost's tenure in Lincoln.

Helton also coached the USC Trojans from 2015 to 2021, posting a 46-24 record and a Rose Bowl win.

Willie Fritz, Houston: This is Willie Fritz's third season with Houston. He is 16-12 so far. Fritz has 34 years of coaching experience and a 263-132-1 record overall. He was hired from Tulane in Dec. 2023 and has turned the Cougars into legitimate Big 12 contenders.

The Odds via ESPN Bet

Spread: Houston -17.5 (-1050), Georgia Southern +17.5 (+675)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Houston Injury Report

Defensive lineman Myles Parker remains questionable after suffering a turf toe last Friday. Meanwhile, right tackle Drew Terrill was limping at the end of the Texas Tech game, and it is unknown if he is fully healthy.

Transfer wide receiver Muizz Tounkara is continuing his rehab and will hopefully return in 2026.

Aside from these few injuries, Houston is pretty healthy heading into this matchup.

What to Know About Georgia Southern

The Eagles have so far defeated the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (31-0) and lost to the Clemson Tigers (22-7) and the Jacksonville State Jaguars (31-27).

Georgia Southern probably doesn't pose much of a threat, but quarterback Max Johnson hasn't been bad. Plus, the Eagles' defense has been effective, allowing just 53 points over three games. The offense of Houston has been good, but it could face a challenge come Saturday.

This game is a great chance for the Cougars to start a winning streak and begin their quest to get back into contention for a College Football Playoff spot and the Big 12 conference.