Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Everything to Know About the Cougars' Next Opponent

The No. 20 Houston Cougars return to TDECU Stadium to face off against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cougars have won three straight games after their loss to Texas Tech, having a record of 5-1. However, a real test is coming with the Cowboys.

Here is everything to know about Oklahoma State and why it can give Houston a run for its money.

Drew Mestemaker

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been the center of a team that went 1-11 last year to a team that is ranked in the top 20. However, the path there was not easy.

Mestemaker has thrown for 1,575 yards and 13 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 67.5. The Cowboys are ranked first in total offensive yards and passing yards per game in the Big 12.

Last year, he led the FBS in passing yards with 4,379 and threw 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Against Oregon, he threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while running for 109 yards with another touchdown.

Mestemaker faces a defense that allowed 182 passing yards and two touchdowns in its last game against Kansas State after struggling against the pass earlier in the year.

Houston could limit the number of big plays that Mestemaker makes; however, he has experience going up against a top-10 team.

Dominance

Last year, Oklahoma State went 1-11 and did not win any Big 12 games. However, the Cowboys are now 4-1 with an impressive resume.

Despite the loss in the first week against Tulsa 24-10, Oklahoma State went on to upset the then-No.6 Oregon 39-31. Since then, the Cowboys have put up over 40 points in the last three games against UCF, West Virginia, and Murray State.

Head coach Eric Morris brought North Texas to a 12-win record and a spot in the American Conference championship game last year. He has rebuilt this roster and turned Oklahoma State into a Big 12 contender.

Where Houston Can Thrive

Although Oklahoma State has one of the best offenses in the country, the defense is lacking. West Virginia went on to have 335 total rushing yards against the Cowboys and UCF had four passing touchdowns with a backup quarterback.

Statistically, the defense is in the middle of the pack, allowing 328.8 yards per game. However, Houston is very versatile in both the run and pass game.

Houston averages 251.8 passing and 230 rushing yards per game. If Houston has to switch to the run game, the running back duo of Re'Shaun Sanford II and Makhi Hughes can control the tempo of the game.

Likewise, if the Cougars lean to the passing game, quarterback Conner Weigman has tight end Patrick Overmyer and wide receivers Amare Thomas, Koby Young, and Trent Walker to pass to.

What is at Stake

A lot is riding on this game for both teams, with a chance of going to the Big 12 championship game on the line. With No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, and No. 11 Utah leading, losing a game like this hurts both teams.

A win for the Cougars could bump them further up in the AP poll, improve their College Football Playoff resumé and give them momentum against Utah, whom they have to face next week.