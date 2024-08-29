Houston vs. UNLV: How to Watch, Game time, TV and preview
Houston is gearing up for its first football game of the season, and the debut of Willie Fritz. A team with plenty of unknowns the Cougars will welcome UNLV to TDECU Stadium for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. For Houston, this marks a new chapter under the leadership of Fritz, who was hired in December 2023 as the new head coach. Fritz replaces Dana Holgorsen, who was let go after a disappointing 4-8 season.
Despite the newness of the situation, UNLV head coach Barry Odom isn’t completely unfamiliar with what he’ll be up against. Odom and Fritz have history, having both worked in the state of Missouri during their coaching careers. Odom spent 16 years at Missouri, his alma mater, in various roles, from graduate assistant to head coach, while Fritz led Central Missouri from 1997 to 2009.
Over those years, Odom developed a deep respect for Fritz, recognizing his ability to build successful programs. “We’re facing a very strong Houston team,” Odom noted. “I’ve known [Fritz] for a long time, and he’s had success everywhere he’s been.”
As for the Rebels, they have yet to announce who will start at quarterback. The decision is still up in the air between senior Cameron Friel and two transfers, Matthew Sluka from Holy Cross and Hajj-Malik Williams from Campbell. This uncertainty adds an element of intrigue to the matchup, as UNLV’s offensive leader could make a significant difference in the outcome.
On the other side, Houston has the advantage of continuity at quarterback, with 6-foot-5 senior Donovan Smith returning to lead the offense. However, Fritz has hinted at the possibility of spreading playing time around to other players, especially given the ongoing competition at various positions. Smith is coming off a productive season in which he threw for 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, albeit with 13 interceptions. He also contributed 428 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns, making him a dual threat UNLV must prepare for.
Both teams are looking to start their seasons on the right foot, but for Houston, this game carries the weight of the Willie Fritz era. Fritz is aiming to rebuild a program that struggled last season, and starting with a win would be a strong statement. The Cougars will also be looking to secure their ninth home opener victory in the last 10 seasons, as well as avoid a second consecutive losing season as they enter their second year in the Big 12.
For UNLV, a victory would mean extending their streak of season-opener wins to three straight. The Rebels are coming off a strong 9-5 season and are looking to notch their first win in a road season-opener since 2007. Additionally, a win over Houston would mark their first victory against a Big 12 school since defeating Iowa State in 2008.
One of the most pivotal aspects of this game will be how Houston’s run defense holds up against UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas. Houston struggled to stop the run last season, allowing nearly 169 yards per game and surrendering 27 rushing touchdowns. Thomas, who rushed for 503 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, will test the Cougars' ability to plug the holes in their defense.
For UNLV, wide receiver Ricky White III will be a critical player to watch. White had a stellar season last year, catching 88 passes for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns, earning him third-team AP All-American honors. His performance will be crucial in stretching Houston’s defense and opening up opportunities for the Rebels' offense.
Houston’s Donovan Smith is the key player to watch for the Cougars. As the team’s returning quarterback, his leadership and playmaking ability will be essential for Houston to start the season strong. With offseason shoulder surgery behind him, Smith will be looking to build on his previous success while cutting down on turnovers.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Houston’s decisive 47-14 victory over UNLV in 2014. Both teams have undergone significant changes since then, particularly Houston, which has brought in 63 newcomers, tied with Colorado for the most among power conference schools. UNLV will need to capitalize on its offensive firepower, having averaged more than 34 points per game last season, while Houston allowed 31.5 points per game. As both teams aim to kick off their seasons with a win, this matchup will set the tone for the rest of the year.