Houston vs. Utah Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The No. 14 Houston Cougars visit the No. 10 Utah Utes for a big matchup on Saturday. This game is likely the biggest in Week 8, as ESPN's College GameDay will head to Salt Lake to nationally showcase it.

This is the toughest game on the Cougars' 2026 schedule so far and could push Houston to the limit. The Cougars, now 6-1, need to keep their Big 12 hopes alive and make a national statement.

Here are our Houston Cougars on SI staff predictions for Houston vs. Utah.

Utah QB Devon Dampier passes the ball. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston 35, Utah 24

The Utes could prove to be a massive challenge, especially on the road. But something about Utah in 2026 just doesn't smell right so far. Last week, the Utes barely survived the Colorado Buffaloes on the road, 27-24.

The Houston secondary was bad again last week, but Utah doesn't stand out as a team that can really exploit it. Utah has a tougher defense than Oklahoma State, but I still expect quarterback Conner Weigman to play well.

Don't expect the Cougars to blow the Utes out of the water, but I expect Houston will look like the better team for most of the night. Utah hasn't quite faced a team of Houston's caliber yet, so Houston will come away with a double-digit win. - Tyler Crum

Houston 33, Utah 30

The Cougars find a way in a tough environment at Rice Eccles Stadium and Jonathan Dimas kicks the game-winning field goal. This is the toughest game of Houston's schedule and it won't be easy. I do expect the Cougars offense to have success and control time of possession.

Conner Weigman continues to light it up, while Makhi Hughes adds a great game. Houston’s passing offense makes plays. Additionally, Utah will also be able to run the ball at times and makes it close throughout.

Ultimately, the Houston defense forces a turnover that flips the edge to the Cougars in an incredible game. - Maanav Gupta

Houston 33, Utah 30

The Cougars have shown that they can win close games and contend with some of the best teams in the conference.

However, Utah holds one of the best defenses in the Big 12, which will limit Houston. I still believe the Cougars will be able to take this one but it will be a very close game. - Micah Clay