The Houston Cougars will head to Morgantown, West Virginia, looking to bounce back after the Mountaineers recently suffered a disaster of their own.

Houston needs to look different after Friday night's surprising upset by the Colorado Buffaloes. Here's everything you need to know know about the Mountaineers:

The Mountaineers Like to Run the Ball

West Virginia added several key players through the transfer portal and wanted to establish an identity built on running the ball.

The Mountaineers got running back Cam Cook, who led the nation in rushing yards in 2025 with the Jacksonville State Jaguars. Cook has run for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns 218 carries. West Virgnia also decided to add a dual-threat quarteback.

Backup Michael Hawkins Jr. decided to transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners and landed in Morgantown in the offseason. He has been effective through the air, throwing for 2,128 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions. On the ground, he has 960 yards and 20 touchdowns on 2027 carries. If the Mountaineers win a game, it's probably because of the running game.

Cam Cook. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, in a disaster against the Kansas Jayhawks, the team was clearly found out. West Virginia totaled just 262 yards of offense and just 35 on the ground on 37 carries. Their inability to run allowed the 3-6 Jayhawks to roll into town and beat down the Mountaineers, coming away with a 37-14 win.

The Cougars will need to be aware of the ability to run for West Virginia, or they risk another disaster. The defense collapsed, allowing over 250 yards on the ground and 42 points, and can't afford another ugly loss.

The Mountaineers' Defense Is Absolutely Atrocious

West Virginia's secondary has been the worst in the country, on average allowing 305.7 passing yards a game. The run defense has to be pretty good then, right? Yeah no.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The run defense is still allowing 190 yards on the ground per game, the worst in the Big 12. Both categories of their defense have been ugly to watch. That's probably why a team like Kansas can come into West Virginia and destroy them.

Kansas scores a touchdown against West Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of points per game allowed (wow, Colorado State is on a different planet with 47.8 points allowed per game), West Virginia allows over 34 points per game. That is the second-worst in the Power Four (second only to the Stanford Cardinals).

With Houston's powerful offense, this plays right into quarterback Conner Weigman's hands. The Maxwell Award Semifinalist would love to find a different gear with NFL scouts trying to find the best QBs available in the 2027 draft class. The Cougars have an opportunity to pounce on this defense.

West Virginia Still Presents a Challenge Through the Air

Despite having guys like cornerback Jalen Mayo, cornerback Will James, and safety Jordan Allen, this team's secondary is just not good.

Joseph Williams and Deandre Moore Jr. were a fatal combination, and we were right to highlight that, just before Williams burned the Cougars on Friday night. DJ Epps has been good this season with 615 yards and five touchdowns on only 28 receptions. He is mightly explosive.

Prince Strahahn has just 18 receptions but has 368 receiving yards. Explosiveness at WR is the name of the game for this team. Houston would be stupid not to play with aggressiveness against the run. That's exactly how the Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Iowa Hawkeyes have been so good.

Courtland Guillory gets an interception against Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties are tasked with playing aggressively and close to the line of scrimmage. This puts pressure on CBs to perform, but most of the time, those guys perform exceptionally well. The Cougars must respect the passing game while putting a QB spy on Hawkins and also playing more aggressively.

Sometimes it is easier to see the ball and get the ball for a defense. It's obviously deeper than that, but play with that mentality, and even mediocre defenses are great.

The Cougars need to pull it together on Saturday and take down this team. These facts are important to note as Houston seeks to look like the well-oiled machine it was a few weeks ago.