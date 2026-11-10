Quarterback Conner Weigman has just had a remarkable season so far and has been named a semifinalist for a prestigious award.

This Houston Cougars offense has been a force to be reckoned with thanks to Weigman and the weapons he has.

Conner Weigman Named A Semifinalist for Maxwell Award

On Tuesday, Weigman was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist. The award is given out to the nation's top all-around player. The award doesn't just highlight the player's athletic performance on the field, but also their leadership and sportsmanship.

Weigman was named one of 18 semifinalists for the award. The list also includes big names like Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Malachi Toney, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

LSU S Ty Benefield tackles Alabama QB Keelon Russell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All of those players are currently Heisman contenders, except for Toney, who unfortunately suffered an injury last week and will be out until the College Football Playoff, reportedly. Weigman has definitely earned his spot with how well he has led this Cougars offense.

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So far in 2026, Weigman has completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,260 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has been very good at limiting turnovers, although he did have two costly turnovers in two losses this season. But at the same time, having 11 touchdowns for every interception is something else.

On the ground, he has been a problem, rushing for 279 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries. This season, Weigman and Houston have used his dual-threat ability to make him very hard to defend on third down.

Weigman has also been sacked only 10 times and ranks sixth in the nation in QB rating at 84.7. The nation has started to take notice of Weigman, and he's been named a semifinalist. Honestly, he just hasn't been talked about enough.

Conner Weigman throws a pass against Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman could genuinely compete for the Heisman Trophy if he continues this way, and he should be considered a QB1 in the NFL draft. People may forget he is a five-star recruit with great arm talent and the ability to move well outside the pocket.

Right now, though, for Houston, it's about what is in front of them. It will be interesting to see the Cougars' ranking in the next CFP rankings. At this point, Weigman and Co. need to climb up the rankings and prepare for a CFP run. Weigman definitely has the weapons with a guy like Amare Thomas, who is starting to match remarkable Tank Dell feats.

Plus, with how strange this season has been, Big 12 hopes aren't out of reach yet. It's time for this Houston team, led by the amazing Weigman, to prove that this team is capable of making a ton of noise this season.