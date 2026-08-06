How a Unique Strategy Sparked Honest Feedback for Coogs DC Austin Armstrong

Houston Cougars defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong is a straight shooter. It comes from not wanting to be like those who have led him and weren't. He's bringing that straight-shooting to his second season in H-Town.

Armstrong told reporters at the opening day of fall camp on Wednesday that he brought that attitude to the final pre-camp week with his players, asking them directly what he could do to improve in his role.

“I was always bothered when the leader would soft shoot around where I was at. They told me what I wanted to hear," Armstrong said before revealing the most common answer his players gave him.

“You guys hold us to a high standard, you’re hard on us, you’re accountable. But we want you to turn it up even more.”

There were some licks in Armstrong's first season, but the defense, by and large, kept games under control. Armstrong's debut with the Coogs went according to plan, with the team going 10-3 and knocking off the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl, after he was an overanxious Billy Napier defensive coordinator hire with the Florida Gators at 29 years old. He had a tough time adjusting to Florida's expectations in 2023 and 2024, but he is a fantastic fit for UH's growth trajectory right now.

Thinking outside of the box is a great way to bring tangible success to a program that's rapidly expanding its capacity naturally with facilities upgrades and NIL donations from local forces. Armstrong is bringing life to this role with a player-first mindset. When you make the kind of money Power 4 players do these days, you better have a leader prioritizing their needs.

UH Would Be in a Position to Contend in the Big 12 With a Strong Defense

Clearly, Armstrong has an interest in taking the success a step further in 2026. There's a real chance to steal equity in the Big 12 after the Texas Tech Red Raiders took major a hit losing major quarterback investment Brendan Sorsby. While the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are expected to be the teams to take the mantle if Texas Tech falters, Houston has respect from oddsmakers near the top of the futures odds ranks.

Defensively, eighth-year EDGE Brandon Mack II brings a wealth of experience as one of the defense's most violent weapons. Preseason All-Big 12 selection and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list honoree, junior corner Will James, is one of the most talented players in the conference. Ditto for senior defensive tackle Khalil Laufau, who was named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Armstrong has plenty of chess pieces all around the board. It's good to know how they could be coached better, straight from the source, to advance the cause at the Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center.

Austin Armstrong Capably Filling Shiel Wood's Shoes

Speaking of Tech, Shiel Wood is finding his new home up in Lubbock to be a good fit. Armstrong is doing admirably in some pretty tough shoes to fill. No one is necessarily winning the "breakup" between Wood and Houston just yet.

Wood had a top-ranked Coogs defense that couldn't overcome its offensive counterpart's futility. Armstrong's defense was timelier, though, and ultimately was part of a much healthier culture. Over time, Armstrong could be part of growth. Meanwhile, Wood may be looking for his next job upgrade already, based on his history.

It should all work out. Armstrong is approaching the job the right way, and the defense should take another step forward in a program that's prioritizing comfort for the players who make up the product.