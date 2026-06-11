How Big Of A Season Could Houston's Amare Thomas Actually Have?

Being one of Houston's best offensive weapons is a huge task. The consistency and confidence you must have to be a top receiver for the Cougars is one of the hardest things to do in college football.

For Amare Thomas, the challenge to play at a high level has been broken time and time again. With his current career at Houston coming to a close soon, his awards and achievements will definitely earn him a spot in the NFL.

With his senior season coming soon, how big can he make his last season in order to secure a spot in Cougar history?

Houston's History with Thomas

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Coming out of Pinson Valley High School in 2022, Thomas originally played for his hometown team at UAB. While spending two seasons with the Blazers, he made a name for himself in the American Athletic Conference.

Through the Blazers, he was one of five FBS underclassmen with 100 catches, 1,000 receiving yards, and 10 TDs between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He also set some school records, with his 115 receptions and his 11 receiving touchdowns ranked seventh and ninth in UAB school history.

After his 2024 season, Thomas transferred to Houston and immediately became a star for the Cougars. With a new quarterback in Conner Weigman, the two had team chemistry almost instantly and became a deadly offense in the Big 12.

As a receiver in Houston, Thomas had 966 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, which were the second-most in the Big 12. He also had three 100+ receiving yard games, being one of 31 Cougars all-time to reach that mark.

Looking at the 2026 season for Houston, it looks like Thomas will be able to continue his explosiveness on the turf, with many opponents on the Houston schedule having some of the weaker secondaries. The Big 12 in-conference games will prove to be a test, but Thomas can be a reliable weapon in those games.

With a new receiving core being added in 2026, Thomas won't be the only option for Weigman anymore, as new talent from the transfer portal can help Houston offensively. As a veteran in the roster, we may see Thomas lead and develop the new talent joining the Cougars.

The biggest games Thomas can play in are the games against Oregon State and Texas Tech, as both of those games will set the tone for the rest of the season. If both of those games have great offensive play, we could see Thomas secure his spot as a high draft pick for the NFL.