Houston Cougars’ Amare Thomas is Being Recognized Nationally
Houston Cougars football is coming off a hard-fought comeback win on the road, 30-27 over UCF on Friday night.
While it was not a smooth offensive night for the Houston offense, the Cougars figured it out and somehow came out with the victory, even with four turnovers.
UH’s offense has completely turned around from last season. The Cougars were the worst offense in the FBS in 2024, but now have a totally different look. Houston is led offensively by junior transfer quarterback Conner Weigman, who has played great for most of the year, but the supporting cast is a huge reason why the Cougars’ offense has some pop and puts up a good amount of points.
Houston’s receiver room was looking quite interesting to begin the year, with senior Stephon Johnson leading the way along with a couple of freshmen and transfer receivers. The Cougars also have one of the best tight ends in the game in senior Tanner Koziol.
Throughout the season, however, it has been junior Amare Thomas who has emerged as the true no. 1 receiver for this team.
Add Another Name to the List
Thomas was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Monday after his third 100-yard game of the season in the win at UCF. This award is given to the best pass catcher in college football, and Thomas has proven that he now belongs on this watchlist.
The 6-foot, 205-lb junior hauled in a 64-yard touchdown reception on Friday against the Knights for his third touchdown catch of 50+ yards this year. Thomas had a total of five catches for 103 yards besides the score. This was his first career 100-yard receiving game that included a touchdown reception.
Thomas has had a career year so far with 737 receiving yards, which ranks third in the Big 12 conference and 18th in the country. The Birmingham, Alabama native has a 99.9 depth pass receiving grade, the best in the nation.
The versatile Cougars receiver played for his hometown school in UAB for two seasons before transferring to Houston. While he was expected to play a role for the Cougars, Thomas’ transformation to the most important receiver on the team has been incredible to watch. He has blown by all his numbers from UAB with more yards and the same amount of touchdowns (8) as he did last season.
Thomas’s 16.4 yards per catch is 16th in the Big 12, and he has been responsible for a lot of the big plays that Houston’s offense has had. Against Arizona, Thomas had a standout 52-yard touchdown where he broke three tackles on the way to the end zone on what looked like a normal play.
Thomas had a career-high three-touchdown game against West Virginia and his single-game season high was 157 yards on seven catches against Oklahoma State. He also had a 64-yard touchdown against Texas Tech back in September. He has been a go-to target of Weigman throughout the season on third down, short passes, or the big plays. Thomas is definitely a do-it-all threat at wideout.