What Happened Last Time Houston Played Texas Tech

Remembering the past is not for everyone.

Last season’s loss at TDECU Stadium in front of a packed crowd was not one of those memories that Houston football probably wants to be reminded of and look back at but it can be viewed as a lesson on how to avoid letting a loss like that happen.

It was one of three losses that head coach Willie Fritz & Co. took and one that it could have had back. At the time it took place, both the Cougars and Red Raiders were undefeated with one team knowing it would continue its winning streak and the other taking a hit in the Big 12 standings.

More On Last Year’s Matchup

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Texas Tech Red Raiders running back J'Koby Williams (20) is tackled by Houston Cougars linebacker Carmycah Glass (25) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Walking into that contest, Texas Tech was 4-0 and Houston was 4-0. Neither had a loss in the conference. Both were feeling great about the body of work it had put together and knew it was taking a step in the right direction.

As kickoff took place, nerves kicked in as it was the first ranked opponent that the Cougars had taken on all season as the Red Raiders sat at No. 11 in the nation.

In that first quarter, Houston only had three points. On the other hand, Texas Tech tallied 15 of their own. It started off with Texas Tech driving down the field and nailing its first field goal of the evening that culminated a 13-play drive that went 68 yards.

On Houston’s opening drive, there was an error off the bat that took only one play and resulted in a turnover to hand the ball back over to Texas Tech where another field goal was hammered through the uprights to make it 6-0 early. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong kept his group hanging in there despite the rough start.

After another stalled drive by Houston, Texas Tech took advantage of that and went on a 9-play drive that went for 43 yards before crushing a third straight field goal. Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle finally got his offense on track, going 69 yards for a field goal before Texas Tech came storming back with a 75-yard drive to go up two possessions.

Quarterback Conner Weigman opened up the second quarter with the ball in his hands before tossing an interception into the hands of a defender that was extremely costly and turned the game in a hurry. That spiraled into quarterback Behren Morton handing it off to J’Koby Williams for the score to make it 22-3. A fourth field goal was converted later on after a punt and turnover on downs by the Cougars.

Before going to intermission, Weigman connected with his star wide receiver Amare Thomas on a 64-yard catch and run, trailing 25-11.

Only two more scores transpired and it wasn't in favor of the Cougars. The Red Raiders offense drove down the field 73 yards before sweeping another kick between the uprights in the third quarter. After a quiet third quarter, one more touchdown was cashed in that resulted in it going down in the history books as a 35-11 loss.

On the day, Morton finished his performance going 28-for-40 with 345 yards and a touchdown while Weigman wrapped up going 5-for-12 with 71 yards before getting injured and backup quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion throwing for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Houston concluded with 103 yards on the ground and 164 yards in the air. Texas Tech ended with 207 yards on the rush game and 345 receiving yards.

Both schools collide again in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, Sept. 9.