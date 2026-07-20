How Close Is Houston to Competing for a Conference Championship?

The Big 12 conference has definitely been one of the more fun conferences to watch recently.

From the constant battle for the championship to fan-favorite teams taking down powerhouses from other conferences, the Big 12 has always been the conference with competition. While most of these teams are still in the early phases of their time in the conference, some have ended up making deep runs in the postseason.

As one of the teams from the Big 12, Houston has been on a hot streak ever since it joined back in 2023. The Men's basketball team has been dominant in the conference, and other athletic departments are beginning to build off of that success.

When it comes to Football, Houston has come up short in the conference championship. Do the Cougars have what it takes to play in the championship this year?

Why Houston can make the Big 12 Championship

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Houston roster, the Cougars are definitely contenders for this year's championship. The work throughout the past two years has put Houston in a good position to not only compete against the top of the conference but to potentially dominate the competition.

This year will be one of Houston's best chances at the conference championship, with the schedule being one of the biggest factors when debating whether Houston can make their mark on history. The in-conference schedule features two major teams that had a chance at the championship, with the other teams Houston faces being less challenging.

Texas Tech and Utah are the two teams that competed for a championship bid last year, with the Red Raiders winning the conference entirely. Their game against Houston will be an example of what the conference will look like for the season.

While the schedule definitely helps Houston when it comes to the championship, the amount of depth on the roster will provide the longevity needed for a 12-game season. The recent recruiting by Willie Fritz has been able to provide Houston with a deep depth chart and a top-tier offense.

The only issue that Houston has when it comes to the conference championship is their defense, as most of the players who had an impact in 2025 have moved on from the Cougars. While the defense may not be as refined as before, the talent in the secondary and defensive line will be one of the major positives when it comes to strategy against opponents.