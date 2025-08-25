How Do the Houston Cougars Fare in Season Openers?
The most wonderful time of the year is officially upon us. No, there’s not cold, white stuff on the ground, or talk of reindeer and sleighs.
Week 0 of the college football season is finally in the rear-view mirror. College campuses around the country are buzzing with excitement at the chance to see their school play 60 minutes between the hashes.
While Saturday is the big day for most programs, the Houston Cougars get a head start on the season with their Thursday night matchup against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, the earliest debut in program history.
How Does Houston Fare in Season Openers?
In year one of the coach Willie Fritz era in Houston, the Coogs fell in their season opener to the UNLV Rebels 27-7. The loss acted as a sign of things to come for the upcoming season.
Dating back to 1946, Houston is 42-35-2 in season openers. Before 2024, the Coogs were on a four-season streak of kicking off the season with a fellow Texas program. Before facing the Rebs in 2024, the last out-of-state school Houston faced to start the season was a Fritz-coached Tulane squad.
Thursday’s game is being presented as “Lone Star Stampede-themed”, a Texas theme for a Texas team. Before his stint at Tulane, Fritz spent time at Sam Houston State, a fierce rival of Stephen F. Austin’s.
“I've had a few of my Sam Houston friends call me and text me, tell me how important this ball game is, like I didn't know,” Fritz said in a Monday press conference. “We want to play a great game Thursday evening. 7:03 kick. You know, that’s the important part.”
Fritz was 3-1 as head coach of the Bearkats against the Lumberjacks. Overall, he was 6-2. Hopefully for the Coogs, his success will carry over from Sam Houston to the Third Ward.
A win in Week 1 will do wonders for this Houston squad’s confidence. Last year, the Coogs’ 4-8 record was disappointing to say the least. With the new transfer players like quarterback Conner Weigman and three new coordinators coming in, the program is almost unrecognizable. A Week 1 win will help build chemistry among the new and familiar faces and build trust all throughout the program.
“We have very, very, high expectations and it starts with this first game,” Fritz said. “Season goals are great, but our number one goal is being successful on Thursday night.”