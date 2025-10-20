How Houston Cougars Are Still Among Big 12's Elite After Crazy Week in Conference
Every week, the standings in the Big 12 keep getting crazier as each week zooms by.
After a crazy finish at TDECU Stadium, where Houston won on a game-winning field goal by Ethan Sanchez, and Arizona State pulling out a nail-biter against No. 7 Texas Tech, the field is wide open for anyone still to have their chance at punching a ticket to Arlington, Texas, where the Big 12 Championship Game is.
With all the madness this weekend, the AP Poll voters still do not favor the Cougars after a 6-1 start. Coach Will Fritz has completely changed the culture and perspective that his program used to have, and earned his team an opportunity to play in a bowl game since the mark to be eligible is six wins.
Through the gauntlet schedule, Houston has still made its way through SFA, Rice, Colorado, Oregon State, Oklahoma State, and Arizona, with the only loss coming against Texas Tech.
Scramble To The Top
If the season were to end today, there would not be any issues dealing with tiebreakers because the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars are the only two teams in the Big 12 that are still undefeated. Those two programs hold a 4-0 record in the conference and haven’t run into many barriers so far.
Right behind BYU and Cincinnati are Arizona State, Texas Tech, and Houston, who are all at 3-1 in the conference. Arizona State holds the tiebreaker due to its win last Saturday against Texas Tech, and with the game this Saturday against Houston, that contest might play a massive role in the path to who earns a bid to the championship game.
A group of six teams sits behind the top five teams in the league. At 2-2 are Iowa State, TCU, Baylor, Kansas State, Utah and Kansas. Houston still plays two of these teams.
Toward the bottom of the league are Arizona, Colorado, and UCF at 1-3 overall. Houston already played Arizona and Colorado, with a date with UCF still to come later in the year.
At the bottom of the bucket are West Virginia and Oklahoma State, at 0-4, and have played their way out of the race after an unfortunate start to both of their seasons. Houston still plays West Virginia late in the season.
The Big 12 Championship Game is the first week of December, and within the next month and a half, the league will know the two teams that earn bragging rights and will fight it out for a bid into the College Football Playoffs.