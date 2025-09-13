How Houston Cougars Put College Football on Notice vs. Colorado
Those lights at TDECU Stadium were shining bright Friday night as one sideline glimmered while the other got sent home disappointed in its performance knowing it is an uphill battle from here on out to reach the Big 12 Championship Game.
For the Houston Cougars, it was the stellar performance from quarterback Conner Weigman, kicker Ethan Sanchez and the help of the defense that electrified the entire stadium in the 36-20 win over Colorado. Houston had its first game in the last 22 with 400+ yards of offense which snapped the longest streak in FBS history.
As for the Colorado Buffaloes, questions remain unanswered for head coach Deion Sanders as to what he will do moving forward when evaluating Ryan Staubs’s 2nd FBS start and his other two quarterbacks.
Play Calling
Houston head coach Willie Fritz mentioned in his weekly press conference that everything the offense ran was scripted out and ready to go.
On Houston’s first offensive possession, Fritz was correct when Weigman got the ball in the hands of its best playmakers.
“I thought Conner had his best game today,” Fritz said. “Ran the ball extremely well. He certainly adds that run element.”
Running back Dean Connors, tight end Tanner Koziol and wide receiver Amare Thomas all used their footwork and allusiveness to drive down the field 63 yards on 10 plays to allow kicker Ethan Sanchez to drill a 52-yard field goal that was one yard shy of being a career best.
Opening up on a positive note generated confidence and gave Weigman and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle the ability to open the playbook up with play action.
Beginning the second drive, Weigman flaunted his mobility and speed when he took off for a huge 49 yard-gain, setting up Connors with two handoffs that quickly put the Cougars on top 10-0. Two more satisfying drives saw Sanchez knock two more field goals through the uprights.
At halftime, the Cougars offense registered 115 yards in the air while recording 112 rushing yards. Seeing a ton of play action, designed quarterback draws, keepers and handoffs set the tone for a nail biter second half.
Aggressiveness in the play calling was a notable factor that allowed the Cougars’ offense to stay on the field. Fritz rolled the dice twice with analytics saying to go for it on fourth down, letting the hands and feet of Weigman to stay on the field. The guttiness only paid off after converting a sneaker and hitting a quick slant route with a field goal as the end result.
“Super job of converting fourth downs,” Fritz said.
Creativeness by Nagle produced a massive 18-yard gain on the ground by Connors that was originally supposed to be a trick play where Connors chunks a pass to Weigman, but instead holds onto the ball. With 1st and goal, Weigman got the nod to try another sneak up the gut that ended with a 1-yard rush touchdown.
“You got to go get it,” Weigman said. “You got to stick your nose in there and got to go get a yard. Whatever it takes.”
Following the dauntless effort for Weigman, the Cypress, Texas, native was given the green light to launch a missile pass to Johnson for a gigantic 54-yard gain that scripted a second rushing touchdown for Weigman.
“We’d like to throw it and get big yards on every play.” Weigman said. “Whatever coach calls, we are going to try to go out there and execute.”
Total control was taken on the Cougars’ offense where it had the ball for nearly 37 minutes. The 222 yards in the air combined with the 209 rush yards piled together one of the Cougar’s best performances in recent memory.
“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Weigman said. “That’s how it needs to be every week.”
Kicking Day
Not only did the offense display how much preparation it put into this week’s matchup, but it showed how reliable special teams was when it came to adding field goals to the scoreboard.
“I thought Ethan Sanchez did an excellent job kicking,” Fritz said. “A lot of those were long ones. That’s the reason we got him.”
For the Old Dominion transfer, he gives all glory to God for setting him up in such a successful position to go in the game to manufacture points and have confidence.
“It took me finding my faith and I can give glory and thanks to God that I have this confidence,” Sanchez said. “Without him, I would have no confidence because I lean on him in the tough times and I praise him in the good times.”
Attempting six field goals and going 5-of-6 does not happen often for a kicker. Only an offense that can gain yards and put its kicker in a position to record numerous points gives Sanchez this opportunity and he credited outstanding coaching.
“The coaches put us in great opportunity, and I thank coach Fritz for putting me out there for that 52.” Sanchez said. “We go through a lot of practice and a lot of reps.”
For Houston, the offense hopes to continue riding the momentum with a date against Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon on Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m.