How Houston Developed Its 2026 NFL Draft Class

The Houston Cougars were one of the surprises of the Big 12 in the 2025 season, a year after finishing with a 4-8 record in year one under head coach Willie Fritz in 2024. The Cougars were one of the most improved teams in the county, ending the season with a 10-3 record

One of the biggest reasons for the Cougars' improved season was the performances from many of their veteran players who are now looking for the next step in their careers with the 2026 NFL Draft sitting right around the corner.

Here's a look at how the Cougars were able to develop some of the players who will be looking to make their childhood dreams come true and hear their name at some point in the NFL Draft that kicks off on Thursday, April 23.

Tanner Koziol - Tight End

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Tanner Koziol only had one season with the Cougars, he made the most of his time in the Space City.

The former Ball State Cardinal, who ended his junior season with a breakout year by recording 94 receptions for 839 yards as he averaged 8.9 yards per reception and totaled eight touchdowns, continued his production with the Coogs.

In his single season with Houston, Koziol became the top option for the Cougars' offense as he paced the team with 74 catches for 727 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per reception and six touchdowns with the Coogs.

Latrell McCutchin Sr. - Cornerback

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latrell McCutchin Sr. wrapped up his second season with the Coogs after he transferred in ahead of the 2024 season and he found the most success in his college career down in the Bayou City.

With two previous stops before arriving at Houston, starting with the Oklahoma Sooners, in which he played nine games before making a transfer over to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2022 season, where he played 14 games.

Transferring to the Cougars in 2023, McCutchin Sr. did not participate in that season but had found his most productive football over the last two seasons in 2024 and 2025. Over his two seasons in Houston, McCutchin Sr. saw action in 25 contests and recorded 88 tackles with four tackles for loss, a sack, and 12 pass deflections.

Carlos Allen Jr. - Defensive Tackle

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. attempts to tackle Rice Owls quarterback Chase Jenkins. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the underrated Coogs who entered his name into the 2026 NFL Draft takes shape in defensive tackle in Carlos Allen Jr.

The defensive tackle spent the last two seasons of his college career with the Cougars. Before that, Allen Jr. spent three seasons with the Kennesaw State Eagles before getting to Houston, where he played in 24 games and recorded 48.0 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss.

And in his two seasons with the Cougars, Allen Jr. became one of the mainstays of the defensive line. In the two years, the defensive tackle tallied 122 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble.