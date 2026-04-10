What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Houston's Top Prospects

The Houston Cougars put together a much improved 2025 season after a challenging first year under head coach Willie Fritz as in year two under the command of Fritz the Coogs ended the season with a 10-3 record and a bowl game win.

Two of the big names that played key parts for the Cougars much improved season where tight end Tanner Koziol and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. both of whom played essential roles through the year and earned invitations to the NFL Combine as a result.

With the two players on the NFL’s radar with their invitations to Indianapolis to showcase thier skills in front of plenty of NFL personnel, here’s a look at what some NFL scouts and analysts are saying about both Koziol and McCutchin Sr.

Tanner Koziol - Tight End

Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol runs the ball for a touchdown after the catch against the Oregon State Beavers. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Koziol’s unique frame is what will obviously stick out to NFL scouts right away as the tight end stands at nearly six-foot-seven and weighs 247-pounds. And his frame makes him a reliable target through the middle of the field and in the red zone as Koziol did all season ending the year with 74 receptions fo 727 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein highlighted what makes Koziol and interesting draft prospect with six round projection, making sure to point out his effectiveness as a pass catcher and a weapon in the passing game.

“Consistent production in all categories as a pass-catcher,” Zierlein wrote. “Tall target with impressive length and expansive catch radius, plays with plus catch focus to bring in contested throws. Hands are soft and natural to gather throws, catches with hand extension away from his frame, able to swerve and elude tackle tries.”

However, Zierlein also wrote about some of the detractors in Koziol’s game mainly highlighting his struggles in the blocking game which in the NFL is huge for a tight end to have in his toolset.

“Needs more muscle mass and general play strength,” Zierlein wrote. “Far too easy to recruit his release with force, mentally is too passinve as a potential NFL run blocker.”

Latrell McCutchin Sr. - Cornerback

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. recovers the onside kick during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The other NFL combine invitee that the Cougars had was McCutchin Sr. who ended the season with a Second-team All-Big 12 Conference seceltion as he led the team with 10 pass break-up’s. The cornerback tallied 51 tackles, three tackles-for-loss with a sack and a forced fumble.

Zierlein also commented on what may stick about McCutchin Sr. to some NFL franchises highlighting his physical attributes as a plus.

“Has foot quickness to stay stick underneath,” Zierlein wrote. “Feet are sudden and twitch in space, triggers instantly from pedal or flat-footed. Long arms allow home to wrap into the catch points, can punch, extend and discard perimeter blocks.”

However, while the defensive back has his athletic tools as pluses, some of the drawbacks come from his lack of productivity when it comes to intercepting the football which Zerlein makes a key note of.

“Did not intercept a pass in his four seasons,” Zierlein added. “Instincts and awareness are below average. A step late crowding receivers on posts and digs, needs to more consistently read quaterback’s eyes and drops.”