How Latrell McCutchin Sr. May Have Boosted His 2026 NFL Draft Stock

The NFL Draft is one of the few sporting events where a player's stock can swing in either direction. For prospects like Latrell McCutchin Sr., who are expected to go undrafted, the NFL Combine becomes one of the most important events of their professional careers.

McCutchin Sr. left Houston as one of the most consistent pass-defenders in the program's recent history. In two years as a Cougar, the defensive back totaled 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and one sack. He also recorded 12 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

On Saturday, it was revealed by RAS Football that McCutchin Sr. has set himself apart from other defensive backs with some impressive combine numbers. With a 9.70 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) out of a possible 10.00, the Austin, TX native's draft stock may be rising rather quickly.

McCutchin Sr.'s RAS score places him 85th out of 2,781 cornerbacks tested since 1987. While he may not have been a ball-hawk at the collegiate level, his metrics alone could catapult him into the later rounds of this year's draft.

McCutchin's Combine Results

At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, McCutchin Sr.'s overall size doesn't exactly make him stand out. His weight in particular, is something that likely hinders his draft stock. His other sizes include a hand size of 8.830 and an arm length of 31.250.

It's with his athleticism that McCutchin Sr. really made his mark on NFL owners and scouts. His speed work at the combine is where the defensive back started to gain momentum. With a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, including 10 and 20-yard splits of 1.53 and 2.58, respectively, McCutchin Sr. quickly caught the attention of NFL talent evaluators everywhere.

While he may be a little undersized, his speed and agility is good enough to contend with other NFL-ready receivers. According to RAS Football, McCutchin Sr.'s "Composite Speed Grade" can be classified as great.

The Houston defensive back only built on his strong performance in the 40-yard dash by dominating the vertical and broad jump events as well. McCutchin Sr. recorded a vertical jump of 38.50 inches and a 10-foot-11 broad jump. RAS Football classifies these metrics from the defensive back as elite.

HAVE A DAY, LATRELL!



➡️ Top 10 40-yard dash

➡️ Top 5 Broad Jump

➡️ BEST 3 Cone

Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) February 28, 2026

McCutchin Sr. put the finishing touches on his athletic résumé on Day 2, where he recorded a 4.18-second shuttle time and a 7.00-second 3-cone drill. Even though RAS Football only classified those metrics as good for McCutchin Sr., they were the best times of any cornerback at the combine.