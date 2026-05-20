How Much of A Threat Is Texas Tech To Houston In 2026?

Every year, there are those teams that give teams a fight and run for their money.

Last season, under head coach Willie Fritz, it was the Texas Tech football team that came to TDECU Stadium and wiped all the Houston smiles off the faces of the home fans, leaving them thoroughly disappointed.

The Red Raiders have another opportunity come Week 3 to post another win to add to their all-time series history, and this time, it takes place in West Texas, but with no flying tortillas.

Do the Cougars have a shot at walking into Jones-AT&T Stadium and proving all the doubters wrong? There’s always a chance, but how much of a threat do the Red Raiders actually present come late September?

Texas Tech Football Overview

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with fans after defeating the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders are led by head coach Joey McGuire, who is coming off his best season since taking over the program several years ago. His group of men made it all the way to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, where they took on BYU and won to earn a ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

This season offers a different look, with many new players joining the program through recruiting, entering the transfer portal, or working their way up the depth chart.

Three primary wide receivers were added to the roster via the transfer portal, including Kenny Johnson from Pittsburgh, Malcolm Simmons from Auburn, and Donte Lee from Liberty. Each and every one of these guys has notable speed and can be utilized as a serious threat.

Elsewhere on defense was linebacker Austin Romaine, a two-time Big 12 selection, along with other linebackers such as Trey White and Amarie Fleming. On the defensive line, to revamp the highly-rated defense, are Bryce Butler, Mateen Ibirogba, Jojo Johnson and Julien Laventure. Out in the secondary are also Davin Martin and Jacob Hand.

All of those players, anchored by star athletes like Brice Pollock and Ben Roberts, who return for another year, help make scoring on offense even harder for opponents.

Texas Tech was ranked No. 3 in total defense, allowing 258.4 yards per game, and led the nation in defensive stop rate. To add to that, the defense allowed only 12.3 points per game. That alone makes it tough for Houston to operate on offense.

On the offensive end, there are questions about the quarterback situation, but one listed who saw some action last season as a starter is Will Hammond. It is unclear what the plans are for the man under center, but aside from the man who operates the show, there are clear ideas about who the running backs and tight ends will be.

As RB1, it is anticipated that the Austin native, Cameron Dickey, will be taking the handoffs and trying to find the open hole. He registered 209 carries last season for 1,124 yards with 14 touchdowns. Behind him is expected to be J’Koby Williams, who saw some action with 155 carries for 868 yards with six touchdowns.

In the tight end room, it will be the senior Terrance Carter Jr competing with the Nevada transfer Jett Carpenter. Carter Jr reeled in 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. As for Carpenter, he found ways to create open windows and use his crafty footwork to his advantage, hauling in 35 receptions for 374 yards and two touchdowns.

Based on this upcoming season, there are plenty of proven playmakers who can help the Red Raiders run it back and go even further in the playoffs. It’s all about executing and producing on the big stage.

With what McGuire is working with, he can make it happen against Fritz & Co. and will apply a ton of pressure on the Houston offense and defense, which struggled a year ago when they clashed.