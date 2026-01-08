How the Houston Cougars' Offense Depth Chart Could Look Next Season

Over the past year, the Houston Cougars have made some major noise in the world of college football. After a successful 10-3 season in year two of the Willie Fritz era, the head coach has only gained momentum by dominating in both transfer and high school recruiting.

With expectations for Fritz and the Cougars at an all-time high, Coog Nation is already speculating who will earn starting spots ahead of the 2026 season.

While some positions already have a starter locked in place, there are a couple of spots still up for grabs.

Houston projected starting lineup (offense) as of today:



QB Conner Weigman *

RB Makhi Hughes ^

WR Amare Thomas *

WR Trent Walker ^

WR Koby Young +

TE Patrick Overmyer ^

LT Alvin Ebosele *

LG Shadre Hurst ^

C Anthony Boswell ^

RG McKenzie Agnello *

RT Drew Terrill ^



^ 2026… pic.twitter.com/LY6vcpG4wF — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) January 7, 2026

On Wednesday afternoon, Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte outlined what the Cougars offense could look like next season.

While quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas are expected to retain their starting roles, Houston's pass-catchers and offensive line will feature some new faces.

Addressing the Offensive Line

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Alvin Ebosele (79) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Alvin Ebosele and McKenzie Agnello being the only two returning starters on the offensive line, the unit became one of the biggest question marks for Fritz and his staff. In less than a week, it seems like the program has reloaded up front with four transfer portal commitments from offensive linemen.

Anthony Boswell, Shadre Hurst, Hayden Wright, and Drew Terrill are set to join the Cougars' roster, all four being three-star transfer portal athletes. Boswell, Hurst, and Terrill all transfer from Group of 5 schools, while Wright comes from Northwestern.

While replacing guys like Matthew Wykoff, Dalton Merryman, and Jason Brooks Jr. will be difficult, there's reason to believe that Boswell, Hurst, and Terrill could earn starting spots for the Cougars in the spring. With Fritz's track record of developing offensive linemen, Houston's offensive line could even take a step forward heading into 2026.

Transfers with Explosive Play Potential

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

One of the more exciting incoming transfer for the Cougars is running back Makhi Hughes. The Birmingham, Alabama native entered the transfer portal after being buried on the Oregon depth chart.

Before he joined the Ducks for the 2025 season, Hughes was a forced to be reckoned with at Tulane. Across two years with the Green Wave, Hughes totaled 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 523 carries. Averaging over five yards per carry, Hughes is a backfield presence that opposing defenses will be forced to pay attention to.

Hughes isn't the only playmaker that the Cougars have added to their roster. UTSA transfer Patrick Overmyer and Oregon State transfer Trent Walker could also be significant contributors in the passing game.

Across two season with the Roadrunners, Overmyer caught 58 passes for 627 yards and eight touchdowns. Cougar fans can expect an uptick in total production from the tight end since UTSA has been a run-dominant team for the past few years.

Walker on the other hand was one of the only reliable receivers for the Oregon State Beavers in 2025. The Portland, Oregon native has logged 154 receptions for 1,790 yards and four touchdowns in three years with the Beavers.

With the Cougars reloading, and possible improving, at both receiver and running back, the program could feature an even more dynamic offense in 2026.

