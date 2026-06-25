How This Former Tulane DB Improves Houston's Secondary

Houston is great when it comes to building up their defense.

Many past recruiting classes have gotten Houston some major talent in the defense. This recent 2026 class proves to continue that trend.

After adding DB Keany Parks from Wyoming last year, the defense had found another player that can tackle and cover the backfield well. However, his reps were split between special teams and defense, making him more of a backup player in case of emergencies.

This year, Houston added DB Javion White from the Tulane Green Wave. When looking at Houston's current DB room, how does White impact Houston's secondary?

The 2026 Houston Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Houston having an already talented secondary, White seems to be in one of the most interesting situations when it comes to playing time. With Kentrell Webb and JD Rhym returning for the 2026 season, two positions remain available in the Cougars secondary.

As a Tulane transfer, White has some major advantages when it comes to his experience in college football. He played with the Green Wave for two seasons, and had decent playing time throughout those seasons.

However, his stats were some of the best in the AAC, having No. 5 coverage grade among safeties in the AAC with at least 250 coverage snaps last year. He also joined the All-AAC third team, and left Tulane with four interceptions over two seasons.

With his experience, White could also become a leader for the younger players on the roster, given that he returns to Houston next year to finish his collegiate career. With his experience, he could become one of the biggest leaders for Houston in 2027.

The Houston secondary could see White as a starter throughout the first few games, as the roster changes and evolves throughout the rest of the season. As one of Houston's veteran DB's, White will definitely have to prove himself early in the season if he wishes to remain as a starter.

With many other new DBs joining Houston through recruitment, the position battles will be tough for White, even with his current resume with collegiate football. Javen Holmes and Paris Melvin Jr. are some of the better DB's in the 2026 recruiting class, and those two players could potentially overtake White's starting job.

White impacts Houston's secondary with his experience and talent, but will have to fight for a starting spot just like the other DBs in Houston's secondary. He can definitely be explosive in Houston's backfield, but the verdict will be made when Houston's football season starts in the fall.