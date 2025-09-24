How Two Houston Players Have Shot Up The Depth Chart
Comparing this season’s Houston Cougars squad to last season’s, there are not a ton of familiar faces. Head coach Willie Fritz did a phenomenal job attracting top talent, both through the transfer portal and through the high school ranks.
Looking to finish the season in the upper echelon of the Big 12, those transfer students and young players have really stepped up for the Coogs and made an immediate impact. While all eyes have been on the transfers, a pair of freshmen have quickly been rising up the ranks.
Redshirt freshmen Koby Young and Ronnell McLain have both forged their way up the depth chart this season.
Willie Fritz on the Freshmen
Young has had limited impact on the field this season, but will likely change on Friday night. Heading into the game versus the Oregon State Beavers, Young has moved up the depth chart and into a starting role, his first time as a starter for the Coogs.
"Koby has got his best football in front of him, he really does,” Fritz said in a recent press conference. “He's got good size and length and speed and getting in out of breaks as good as anybody that we have. He's now getting his first taste of of Power Four football… We're really excited about his development.”
Following David Ndukwe’s devastating knee injury, it seemed like Houston’s offensive line composition was entirely up in the air. The entire line became open to shuffling, and it all depended on who put in the work and wanted it more. With a bit of luck and determination, McLain has moved on up the depth chart, too.
“Ronnell has done a good job,” Fritz said. ”He's lost a bunch of weight. He's played at a big time program in high school and he's been in big games before and played against good competition. Talking to him on the way in today, every days he's got to continue to improve and just get a little bit better. I think he's got an opportunity to be a really good player for us. He's got to just keep working on himself athletically and then also understanding our schemes, because he's got pretty good quick feet for a big fella."
The Cougars’ historical start will be at risk when the team travels to play the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Central.