Is Houston ready for the Big 12 Championship?

Houston has had some major attention in the Big 12 recently.

With a Head coach like Willie Fritz, the program has had an amazing turnaround. From a 4-8 season to a 10-3 winning season, Houston had made some of its biggest changes after joining the Big 12 conference.

With that winning season, recruits and transfers have taken note of Houston's success, making Houston one of the best places for athletes in college football. While Houston hasn't had a very big start in the Big 12, it's starting to catch up quickly, and other teams are taking note.

With the recent Big 12 media days event happening on July 7, Houston has had some of its top players answering questions for their upcoming season. When asked if they could win the Big 12 championship, how did Houston respond?

Houston's odds against the Big 12

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Tristan Johnson (35) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The previous 2025 season was a major milestone for the Houston Cougars. While they didn't make it to the conference championship, they had a 10-game winning season and won their bowl game against LSU.

Compared to their past few results over the years, the 2025 season was the most explosive turnaround Houston has seen in their history. Transfers and recruits helped deepen the roster and talent grew exponentially from it.

This upcoming season looks like one of the best situations Houston could possibly be in, as the Cougars' upcoming schedule is one of the easier ones in the conference. If Houston can play consistently, they could be the one at the top of the rankings at the end of the season.

Houston defensive back Kentrell Webb shared more insight into the team's mentality when it comes to a potential Big 12 championship run.

"That's all we talk about. That's all we talk about. There's no other discussion." Webb told @ChrisYBaldwin. "We want to win. Even if we do start talking about something else, it will probably lead to winning the Big 12 Championship."

With Webb being one of the biggest leaders in the Houston secondary, the quote describes the Houston locker room as one of the most prepared for a championship run. From the constant discussions they have, there's no doubt that they can make a run this upcoming season.

The only thing that can stop Houston is itself, as the upcoming schedule looks entirely winnable for the Cougars. The biggest games will be against Texas Tech and Utah, but both of those teams have lost some big names this past offseason.