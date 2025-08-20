Kentrell Webb Prepared To Lead Houston Secondary
With a solid returning group and a handful of newcomers in the fold, Houston football has an opportunity to seize its chance at making a run for the Big 12 Championship in 2025. Veteran leadership plays a big role in maintaining a championship mentality, something that safety Kentrell Webb is ready to deliver.
A local talent out of nearby Katy, Texas, Webb has delivered since his transfer from Tulane, and he is ready to put the league on notice of what the Coogs are capable of. Alongside fellow defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr., the two are poised to be commanders of a physical defense.
Field Generals
"We both feed off of each other in the secondary and are trying to be the leaders of our group," Webb said, via Coogs247. "I feel like we've done a great job bouncing the energy off of each other and helping the other guys getting lined up and what not."
McCutchin started all twelve games as a junior and has finally found his footing after spending some time at both USC and Oklahoma. His 2024 season was a breakout year for the LBJ Early College product, as he notched a trio of pass breakups, 37 tackles and even a blocked kick.
Webb had a solid sophomore campaign in Houston, totaling 54 tackles, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. However, more than individual success is ensuring that the unit as a whole is firing on all cylinders.
"I feel like we're coming along good," Webb said. "We have got great coaches who are hard on us and push us but I feel like we are where we want to be at this point in fall camp, we're about halfway through with fall camp but we're not done yet with what we're working towards."
Fall camp has pitted the offense and defense together, where Webb has seen the competitiveness pay off in everyone's development. Going full force on an offense that is riddled with talent in Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman and Ball State transfer tight end Tanner Koziol has paid dividends in increasing their level of play from last year.
"I feel like they have improved a lot from last year and it feels like an actual game every time we are out there competing and that's how it's going to be in the Big 12," he said. "Teams are fast, big and physical which is how our offense plays so I feel like they're preparing us for that and we're preparing them for it as well."
Now creating a deadly duo with McCutchin, Webb is in a position to set up as one of Houston's next great defenders and put the Cougars in the Big 12 spotlight.