Is Houston Ready to Take the Next Step and Win the Big 12?

Houston has had an amazing past year when it comes to football.

From a disappointing 4-8 2024 season to a bowl-winning 10-3 team the next year, Head coach Willie Fritz has improved the football in Houston by a large margin. We have not seen the amount of success that Houston has had in such a short amount of time before.

Everything in Houston has improved, especially the roster. Before Fritz took control of the team, Houston had never seen a five-star play for the Cougars in a long time, but now there are two of them in the quarterback department.

However, this year looks to be the closest Houston has come to reaching a playoff spot, with many stars aligning for the Cougars. Could this be the year that Houston takes one of their biggest steps as a program, or does fate have other plans for the Cougars?

Houston's 2026 Schedule

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz walks on the sideline during the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When looking at Houston's 2026 football schedule, many fans are quick to point out that the schedule looks easier than last year. Many say that the in-conference games this year can be won by Houston if the Cougars play their cards right.

However, looking into the order of these opponents could spell disaster for the Cougars. Playing Texas Tech before the rest of the Big 12 could be a preview of Houston's chances in the conference, and many of the opponents after week five have had close games against the Cougars or have upset them.

The biggest threats are currently West Virginia and Utah, as WVU beat Houston by 10 last year and Utah was ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in 2025. Both of these teams could upset Houston late in the season, but if the Cougars come out on top, Fritz can definitely forge a path to the playoffs.

Houston's 2026 Roster

The returning production from last year's bowl run is definitely one of the reasons why Houston is doing so well heading into 2026. With multiple stars like QB Conner Weigman and WR Amare Thomas coming back to Houston for next year, many of the key roles on the roster have kept their talent.

The current roster has one weakness, and it is the defense. With new recruits and transfers filling up the holes of the previous roster, many of the players who could start for Houston seem untested and unreliable.

Houston does have a shot this year to make the postseason, but it won't be as easy as others expect.