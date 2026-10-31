Jalen Mayo's Unlikely Journey Has Made Him One of College Football's Best Cornerbacks

Cornerback Jalen Mayo has been a bright spot for a Houston Cougars secondary that has struggled at times this season. Interestingly, Mayo has had a unique journey that has made him into one of the nation's best defensive backs.

Mayo is one of many excellent gets out of the transfer portal by head coach Willie Fritz.

From Division II to the FBS

Mayo, a native of Hampton, Virginia, was a star at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia. He earned first-team all-state honors at wide receiver and defensive back. Mayo was an unrated recruit and didn't even receive any college offers until he received an offer from a Division II school.

Virginia Union University gave Mayo a chance, and he signed with the Panthers in 2022. As a freshman, he redshirted and also suffered an injury, so he didn't play any games in the 2022 season. In 2023, he broke out with 20 tackles (two tackles for loss), three interceptions, and three passes defended.

He earned Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association all-rookie accolades. In 2024, he took another step with the Panthers, recording 52 tackles (3.5 tackles for loss) and three interceptions, one forced fumble, and seven passes defended. This led to his transfer to the Stephen F. Austin State Lumberjacks before the 2025 season, an FCS team.

SFA CB Jalen Mayo tackles ACU WR Javon Gipson. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mayo helped the Lumberjacks win the Southland Conference with a remarkable season: 48 tackles (3.5 tackles for loss), four interceptions, one forced fumble, and nine passes defended. Mayo earned first-team Southland honors and was named a second-team All-American by several publications. He decided to enter the transfer portal, looking to break out at the Power Four level.

Mayo was rated 88 by 247Sports and was the 27th-best cornerback. In January 2026, Mayo committed to the Cougars. He has been a great addition for the Cougars. He has totaled 29 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and five passes defended.

Coming into the season, Pro Football Focus College graded Mayo as the highest-graded returning Big 12 CB. Currently, PFF grades him 82.9, the nation's 23rd-highest-graded corner. He has the highest coverage grade of any Big 12 corner, at 78.5. He was recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award given to the best DB in the nation.

Mayo has been a problem for opposing defenses and has been effective in several key areas. His move from Division II to the FCS and then the FBS is one of the most interesting stories in college football.

Willie Fritz Has Been Great at Identifying Talent out of the Portal

Let's take a look at the 2026 transfer portal for the Cougars. Those who left the program won't make any fans lose sleep at night. Those who were added, though? Wow.

Key additions include tight end Patrick Overmyer, named to the watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award on Wednesday, running back Makhi Hughes, center Anthony Boswell, wide receiver Trent Walker, safety Javion White, offensive linemen Shadre Hurst, and defensive linemen Ashton Porter.

Houston TE Patrick Overmyer catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boswell and Hurst have been amazing, while Walker and Hughes have added significant depth and talent to the offense. Porter has been a solid DL, and White has had a strong season so far. It's clear that Fritz had himself an excellent offseason. To have a head coach that good at identifying talent is special.

It's hard to find a guy like Mayo and spot his talent, but Fritz saw it. Not to mention, Fritz has also added quarterback Conner Weigman, tight end Tanner Koziol, linebacker Carmycah Glas, cornerback Will James, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and safety Kentrell Webb in the past.

In other words, Fritz has been a coach who can leverage the transfer portal effectively. Mayo has quite a story: an underdog story. Seeing Mayo's talent and letting him grow into an excellent CB is remarkable for Fritz. It will be interesting to see how Mayo can end his so-far great season.