Kelvin Sampson's Houston Team Just Delivered an Early Warning to College Basketball

The Houston Cougars basketball program went through a rebuild over the offseason after four starters moved on, but coach Kelvin Sampson and his staff have put together quite the formidable team for the 2026-27 season.

The transfer portal was a key part of building this Houston group that has the look of a traditional, old-school Sampson team focused on physicality and defense. That's not to say Houston didn't add offense either.

Houston was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll and also No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason media poll, only behind Arizona. While the Cougars may not have the five-star freshmen this season that get them increased national attention, this Houston team's identity has always shone with the right kind of transfers and recruits.

The way Houston was built this season has already been demonstrated in the two exhibition games that have been played so far against Montana Tech and Michigan.

Although the score of exhibition games doesn't count and isn't a true indicator to base claims on, Houston still looked quite impressive against the defending national champion Wolverines in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Houston's Exhibition Makes Noise

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars won by 17 points with a final score of 83-66 and showcased the amount of depth they have. Although senior forward Joseph Tugler played almost 18 minutes and scored just three points, Houston still looked strong in the frontcourt thanks to transfer Delrecco Gillespie, who had 16 points and six rebounds.

Additionally, backup big man Braden East pulled down six rebounds as well. The new-look backcourt has been a big question over the offseason, and senior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. has looked the part. Thomas put up a game-high 25 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Shooting can sometimes be a concern for Houston, given some of the offensive droughts that have happened in the past. The Cougars seemed equipped with 3-point shooters such as redshirt sophomore forward Chase McCarty.

Junior guard Mercy Miller has also shown flashes of growth on both sides of the floor. The Cougars have a veteran sixth-man guard off the bench in Corey Hadnot Jr., who just knows how to score. Even the front court with Gillespie and Tugler looks to be open in attempting jump shots as well.

The defensive potential in the front court, along with the offensive versatility of the team looks dangerous. It's still way too early, but Houston has put together a team that could go far given the experience and depth.