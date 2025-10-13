Kick Off Time, TV Details Announced for Houston vs Arizona State
After their 39-17 blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Houston Cougars now turn their attention to the entire state of Arizona over the course of the next two weeks.
This Saturday, the Cougars return home to face off against a talented Arizona team, led by one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12, Noah Fifita. The Wildcats currently sit at 4-2 on the season, but both of the program's losses have come against top 25 opponents, Iowa State and BYU.
After their 11:00 a.m. matchup against the Wildcats this Saturday, the Cougars will need to prepare for a trip out to Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a primetime matchup under the lights.
Details for Houston-Arizona State
The Cougars will square off against the Sun Devils on October 25th at 7:00 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona. The conference matchup will be streamed on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU, in what's sure to be an electric matchup between Big 12 title contenders.
While the Cougars are battling it out with Arizona on Saturday morning, the Sun Devils will be preparing for an afternoon matchup against the No.7 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
While the Cougars currently hold the overall record advantage at 5-1, both Houston and Arizona State sit at 2-1 in conference play. To many, the Sun Devils likely have an edge in the nighttime duel in the desert based on the quality of the program's wins in 2025.
Though the matchups have been decided by field goals, Arizona State's wins in conference play come against TCU and Baylor, two teams that were picked to finish conference play towards the top of the Big 12. Houston, on the other hand, has taken care of business against teams like Colorado and Oklahoma State, but struggled to put anything together against No.7 Texas Tech.
Arizona State's second loss of the season came this past weekend at the hands of Utah in a 42-10 blowout. The Sun Devils were without star quarterback Sam Leavitt, a considerable portion of their offensive attack. No matter the result, both the Cougars and the Sun Devils will figure out where they stand among the top half of the Big 12.
Arizona State leads the all-time record between the two teams with five wins across nine total matchups. If Houston can find a win over the Sun Devils next week, it would bring the teams square with each other at 5-5.
Last time the Cougars and Sun Devils met on the football field, they didn't play on American soil. Instead, the two programs met in Tokyo, Japan, where Houston would put up a historic 62-point offensive performance to take a 62-45 win. David Klingler passed for a record 716 yards while breaking the record for the most touchdown passes in a single season with 54 passing scores.