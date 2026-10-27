Latest Houston Cougars Bowl Projections After Week 8
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The Houston Cougars, now ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, clinched their second straight bowl appearance after Week 7's top-20 win over Oklahoma State. The goals for Houston this season were obviously more than just another bowl appearance after winning the Texas Bowl last year over LSU.
The Cougars had all the possibilities in front of them against Utah after a chaotic week of Big 12 football saw both BYU and Texas Tech fall to unranked opponents. Houston had the perfect opportunity to put itself in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff spot, and failed to deliver in the fourth quarter.
Now sitting with two losses in conference play, the chances of going farther than this program has ever gone seem unlikely. The best Houston can do is 10-2 and hope other results go its way. Regardless, another quality bowl appearance is guaranteed for the Cougars.
Here are the current bowl projections for Houston after Week 8.
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs SMU: ESPN, Athlon Sports, USA Today
This is right now the most popular pick. The Cougars were projected to be in the Pop-Tarts or Alamo Bowl last year, but ended up staying local in the Texas Bowl at Reliant Stadium. The matchup in this bowl features one of the top Big 12 teams against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
SMU is currently ranked No. 19 right behind Houston and would be a Houston vs Dallas rivalry renewed from the American Athletic Conference. The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. It's set for Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Alamo Bowl vs Oregon: CBS Sports, College Football News
The Alamo Bowl, as the name suggests, is located in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It features one of the top Big 12 teams against a former or current Pac-12 team. Given that conference is rebuilding, one of the former teams is likely here. In this case, Oregon is being projected. USC could also be a choice, but the Trojans played in this bowl last year.
This bowl is generally considered one of the top ones available outside of the CFP and would be ideal for Houston's fanbase. Oregon was the preseason No. 2, but has gone through an underwhelming season and sits at 4-3. Quarterback Dante Moore's concussion has been a big loss for the Ducks.
It would still be a big name program to go up against if Oregon can indeed become bowl eligible.
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Virginia Tech: Sports Illustrated, The Athletic
The Hokies currently sit fourth in the ACC with a 6-2 record and just doesn't offer the same intrigue compared to a ranked SMU team. This matchup doesn't seem too likely and would still be a favorable one for Houston.
Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.