Latest Houston Cougars Bowl Projections After Week 8

The Houston Cougars, now ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, clinched their second straight bowl appearance after Week 7's top-20 win over Oklahoma State. The goals for Houston this season were obviously more than just another bowl appearance after winning the Texas Bowl last year over LSU.

The Cougars had all the possibilities in front of them against Utah after a chaotic week of Big 12 football saw both BYU and Texas Tech fall to unranked opponents. Houston had the perfect opportunity to put itself in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff spot, and failed to deliver in the fourth quarter.

Now sitting with two losses in conference play, the chances of going farther than this program has ever gone seem unlikely. The best Houston can do is 10-2 and hope other results go its way. Regardless, another quality bowl appearance is guaranteed for the Cougars.

Here are the current bowl projections for Houston after Week 8.

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pop-Tarts Bowl vs SMU: ESPN, Athlon Sports, USA Today

This is right now the most popular pick. The Cougars were projected to be in the Pop-Tarts or Alamo Bowl last year, but ended up staying local in the Texas Bowl at Reliant Stadium. The matchup in this bowl features one of the top Big 12 teams against the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

SMU is currently ranked No. 19 right behind Houston and would be a Houston vs Dallas rivalry renewed from the American Athletic Conference. The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. It's set for Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Alamo Bowl vs Oregon: CBS Sports, College Football News

The Alamo Bowl, as the name suggests, is located in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It features one of the top Big 12 teams against a former or current Pac-12 team. Given that conference is rebuilding, one of the former teams is likely here. In this case, Oregon is being projected. USC could also be a choice, but the Trojans played in this bowl last year.

This bowl is generally considered one of the top ones available outside of the CFP and would be ideal for Houston's fanbase. Oregon was the preseason No. 2, but has gone through an underwhelming season and sits at 4-3. Quarterback Dante Moore's concussion has been a big loss for the Ducks.

It would still be a big name program to go up against if Oregon can indeed become bowl eligible.

Pop-Tarts Bowl vs Virginia Tech: Sports Illustrated, The Athletic

The Hokies currently sit fourth in the ACC with a 6-2 record and just doesn't offer the same intrigue compared to a ranked SMU team. This matchup doesn't seem too likely and would still be a favorable one for Houston.