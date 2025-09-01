Multiple Houston Cougars Transfers Show Out in Season Debuts
The Houston Cougars got their 2025 season started off to a fast start after a 27-0 shutout victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday to start the second year in the Willie Fritz era in Houston.
Much of the excitement surrounding the Cougars heading into the season was the extensive number a new faces brought in from the transfer portal, a class that finished ranked No. 27 per 247Sports. This featured a wide array of talent, with many of the transfers projected to become impact players for Houston in 2025.
And while it would be understandable for the new players to need time to gel with each other and with the program after Week 1's game against the Lumberjacks, a few showed off their impact on the squad right away.
How did the Cougars' transfers Fare in their First Game
Offensive Transfers
The biggest get in the Cougars' transfer portal class was Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, the former five-star quarterback left College Station for a new start and found it with the Cougars. His debut as Houston's signal caller could not have been drawn up any better as he completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 159 passing yards and three touchdowns on the night.
Weigman quickly developed a connection with his fellow transfer in big six-foot-seven former Ball State tight end, Tanner Koziol, who was the Cougars' leading receiver in their Week 1 victory. Koziol finished the game with seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown; the score was the pair's first touchdowns in a Cougars uniform and a glimpse of a potential dynamic connection. While a small injury scare took him out for a couple of plays, the tight end should be ready to go against Rice.
The Cougars' offense also received a productive night from UAB Blazer transfer wide receiver Amare Thomas, who finished the game with three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Thomas' touchdown reception was not an easy one, with a bullet fired from Weigman as he was draped in coverage, Thomas made a touch catch for the final passing touchdown of the night for Weigman.
Defensive Transfers
Not only did Houston receive big performances from their transfers on the offensive side of the ball, but it also got big performances from the defensive side. As former Samford safety C.J Douglas finished his first game as a Cougar, he totaled three tackles and one interception.
The Cougars might have found a dynamic duo in the secondary with two of their transfers along with Douglas, Sacramento State transfer cornerback Zelmer Vedder, also had a productive first game. Vedder recorded three tackles and was effective in the passing game with two pass deflections.
These transfers, along with the many other ones on the roster, will look to continue their hot start as the Cougars take on intercity rivals Rice on Sep. 6.