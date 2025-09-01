Injury Update For Houston Cougars Star Is Massive For Rivalry Matchup vs. Rice
Year Two for Houston football under head coach Willie Fritz was a rousing success as the Cougars dismantled Stephen F. Austin in shutout fashion on Thursday. The only downside to their lopsided, 27-0 victory, however, was the injury scare of Ball State transfer tight end Tanner Koziol.
Highly touted out of the transfer portal, the junior tight end has accrued many preseason accolades, including being named to both the John Mackey Award and Biletnikoff Award preseason watchlists. These honors have already proved to be warranted, as the first touchdown of the season for Houston came by his hands.
Houston was in full command when a frightening sight hit the Cougars' faithful as the towering tight end was slow to get up after a physical play on the field. Now, a few days removed from the incident, Fritz has let folks know Koziol will be ready to rock and roll against Rice.
A Quarterback's Best Friend
The tight end serves as a security blanket for quarterbacks everywhere when he is needed most. Whether its in pass protection on a critical third down or even grabbing a pass on said critical third down, the tight end is meant to be the "get out of jail free" card anywhere on the field.
The synergy between Koziol and Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman is already brewing for the Houston offense, as the pair was responsible for the first Houston touchdown of the season when Weigman found Koziol all alone in the end zone.
With Week 1 under wraps, the Cougars' sights are set on intercity rivals Rice this week. While it gets solid help from the running back room, Houston was keen on returning Koziol sooner rather than later to remain that security blanket for the offseason.
Head coach Willie Fritz announced in Monday's press conference that the young rising star would be ready to go against the Owls and that he expects to see him on the field come game time.
Koziol transfers in from Ball State, where he was a near-unstoppable force as a pass catcher for the Cardinals. The holder of multiple Ball State tight end records, Koziol had 94 catches for over 800 yards a season ago, as well as hauling in eight touchdowns.
A native of Indiana, Koziol was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award a season ago, an award that is granted to the nation's top tight end over the course of the year.