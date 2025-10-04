Multiple Players Set to Miss Houston vs. Texas Tech Matchup
On Friday night, the Houston Cougars (4-0) and the No.11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's undefeated matchup. In a game that could define each team's level of success this season, both Coach Willie Fritz and Coach Joey McGuire will want to have as many healthy players as possible for one of the most interesting Big 12 matchups happening this weekend.
The Cougars got some welcome news with Dalton Merryman and Derek Joiner being upgraded to probable for tonight's game. With Houston matching up against one of the best defensive lines in the country, the Cougar coaching staff may need to adjust by managing rotations at offensive line throughout the game.
On the other sideline, the Red Raiders also got positive news with Hunter Zambrano and E'Maurion Banks being upgraded to probable. Banks and Zambrano have seen minimal action so far this season, it doesn't hurt to have as much depth as possible for a primetime matchup.
Do the Cougars Have the Offensive Line Depth for an Upset?
Dalton Merryman being upgraded to probable means good things for the Cougars against a formidable defensive line. Going up against his former team, Merryman will likely have his hands full keeping tabs on guys like Skyler Gill-Howard and David Bailey, two of Tech's best edge rushers.
For Houston, emphasis in their preparation this week was likely placed on the interior offensive line being able to pick up the blitz. Jacob Rodriguez has proven to be one of the best defensive players in the country totaling 28 tackles along two forced fumbles and an interception. While the Red Raiders linebacker excels at run stoppage and rushing the passer, he's also been effective in pass coverage as well.
Before the season began, Coach Fritz and the Houston coaching staff placed a large amount of emphasis on getting quality offensive lineman that have played an extensive amount of college football.
Guys like McKenzie Agnello, Jason Brooks Jr., and Matthew Wykoff have been solid transfers for the Cougars so far, but will likely need to take their level of play to the next level from this point on in the season.
No matter what, the Cougars are going to need players on both sides of the ball to step up in big moments. While Conner Weigman has found ways to overcome adversity against unranked teams, the Cougars have yet to matchup with a ranked team of this caliber. Coach Fritz and the rest of Coog Nation will figure out a variety of things from tonight's game against the Red Raiders.