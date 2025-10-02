What the Stats Say About Houston vs No. 11 Texas Tech
Although the Houston Cougars are one of the few undefeated teams left in the nation, Saturday’s matchup feels like a real David vs Goliath situation.
Any time a ranked opponent and a non-ranked opponent, it can feel like it will be a massacre when the two teams take the field. Other times, it can feel like a trap for the ranked team, especially when it overlooks a quality opponent due to the lack of a rank.
As the Coogs prepare to host the Red Raiders, here’s a look at the teams’ stats to see just how big the gap between the two is.
Houston’s Stats
The Cougars have looked pretty impressive with their new-look offense. Acquiring running back Dean Connors from Rice and revamping their offensive line have proven to be beneficial. Through four games, the team has accumulated 686 total rushing yards on 167 attempts with seven touchdowns. Houston also averages 171.5 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per attempt.
Through the air, the addition of quarterback Conner Weigman from the Texas A&M Aggies was massive and completely changed the dynamic of the team. Houston has completed 66 of its 109 passing attempts for 832 total yards, six touchdowns and one interception. The Coogs have averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and over 200 yards per game.
On the other side of the ball, Houston has allowed five rushing touchdowns and 501 rushing yards to two passing touchdowns and 561 passing yards. The defense has also recorded nine sacks, five interceptions and eight fumbles.
Texas Tech’s Stats
As for the Red Raiders, they have been nothing short of dominant. On the ground, they have gained 818 rushing yards on 148 attempts for 10 touchdowns. They also average over 200 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry.
Through the air, quarterbacks Will Hammond and Behren Morton have both looked dang good. Texas Tech has completed 104 of its 146 attempts for 1,474 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Defensively, the Red Raiders have gotten to the opposing quarterback 10 times, allowed 225 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 113 attempts and held opposing passers to 730 yards and four touchdowns. The unit also recorded six interceptions and seven fumbles.
Looking strictly at the stats, it seems like the Coogs may be in for a long night on Saturday. However, the uncertainty around college football is what makes it so great. When the first whistle blows on Saturday night, it truly becomes anyone’s game.