NFL Round-Up: 3 Former Houston Cougars that Stood Out in Week One
The NFL season has officially begun with this past Sunday's slate of games, which ended with a potential game of the year in Week 1. With the Bayou Bucket Classic and Week 1 of the NFL season behind us, we've got some former Houston Cougars to talk about that had an impact on this week's matchups.
Former Cougars made their presence felt in different ways across the league, from big defensive and offensive plays, all the way to being elected a team captain by their teammates.
Ed Oliver continued to anchor Buffalo’s defensive front, Marcus Jones showed why New England leans on him in the secondary and Grant Stuard made his mark as both a leader and a contributor on defense.
Cougars in the League: Measuring the Impact After Opening Weekend
Ed OIiver- Defensive Tackle (Buffalo Bills)
- 6 Tackles
- 1 Sack
- 1 Forced Fumble
Highlighting Houston's representation at the professional level this past weekend was defensive tackle, Ed Oliver. The former Cougar made his mark on a Sunday night shootout between two of the most balanced teams in the league. Oliver ended the game with 6 solo tackles against the Ravens, one of them being a sack.
But the former Cougar's most significant contribution to the game came late in the 4th quarter when he forced a fumble against Derrick Henry, one of the best running backs in the NFL. With the fumble recovered by Buffalo, Oliver had a major role in the 15-point comeback win for the Bills.
Marcus Jones- Cornerback (New England Patriots)
- 4 Tackles
- 1 Pass Deflection
While Jones didn't come away with a turnover against the Las Vegas Raiders in New England's season opener, the cornerback and punt returner for the Patriots found out earlier last week that he had been selected by his teammates to be a team captain for the 2025 season.
Largely due to a shoulder injury in 2023 and a hip injury towards the end of the 2024 season, Jones has missed significant time in his young NFL career. Jones even mentioned that he was surprised by the nomination for team captain by his teammates.
"I definitely was (surprised)," Jones said "I'm always the person that leads by example type of thing. To be a captain of this team, it shows a lot."
In the final year of his rookie contract, Jones has a chance to make an impact in the NFL with his versatility both on defense and in the return game.
Grant Stuard- Linebacker (Detroit Lions)
- 1 Kick Return, 24 Yards
Stuard was also selected as a team captain for the 2025 season and saw limited action on Sunday, primarily serving as a punt returner for the Lions. While he has played linebacker in the past, Week 1 had him mostly contributing in a supporting role on special teams.
Stuard's most notable season in the NFL thus far came in 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he appeared in 17 games, totaling 40 tackles and one forced fumble. With the Lions currently looking for answers on both sides of the ball after their 27-13 loss against the Green Bay Packers, Stuard could see playing time on defense sooner than people expect.