Conner Weigman's Connection With His Top Target Struggles in Loss To TCU
It was an afternoon of heartbreak for the Houston Cougars fans in attendance at TDECU Stadium Saturday, as the hometown Coogs fell just short of the TCU Horned Frogs, 17-14.
After a 38-yard rush by quarterback Conner Weigman put the team in position to take the lead late in the game, kicker Ethan Sanchez was unable to connect on what would have been a game-tying field goal from the same distance, sealing Houston's fate in the contest.
But there were other issues plaguing the team Saturday night, most notably the absence of connections between Weigman and tight end Tanner Koziol, who has arguably been the most reliable Houston receiver this season.
Koziol or Nothing
Koziol, a transfer to the Cougars from Ball State over the offseason, only reeled in two of his five targets Saturday for 22 yards, and for the longest time sat at one reception for 19 yards until the last drive.
The last drive saw the two hook up on a three-yard pass right before Sanchez's ill-fated field goal attempt, which essentially summed up the Cougars' offense from Saturday in one play.
Koziol's two catches tie a season-low for him, as he has averaged five receptions and 51 yards per game in the season.
The other occurrence of the low production was when the tight end only accounted for two catches and 10 yards in Houston's crushing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders earlier in the season.
At least at that point in time, Koziol was without Weigman, throwing him the ball for most of the contest after suffering a concussion, but this game had Weigman under center for all 60 minutes.
Koziol was one of five receivers to catch a pass from the former Texas A&M quarterback on Saturday, with wide receiver Amare Thomas and running back Dean Connors leading the team with five receptions for 72 and 47 yards, respectively, and both accounting for Weigman's two passing touchdowns on the day.
Weigman completed slightly over half of his passes for 161 yards, two scores, and an interception.
However, what Weigman lacked in showing with his arm, he made up for with his legs, carrying the ball 15 times for 114 yards on the ground, including the 38-yard run late in the fourth quarter that kept Houston alive late in the game.
With Houston's conference and national championships both taking a massive hit following their third loss of the year, the Cougars will look to finish on a high note when they venture up to McLane Stadium in Waco next week for their regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears, who suffered a massive 41-17 loss to Arizona today.