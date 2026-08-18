Where Houston Ranks in the AP Preseason Top 25 Poll

For the first time since 2022, the Cougars will open the season ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25.

The Cougars landed in the No. 23 spot on August 17, collecting 252 points from the voting members.

Here is where Houston ranks against other teams in the AP Preseason Top 25.

The Last Time It Happened

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Houston opened the season in the Top 25 was in 2022, when it ranked No. 24 in the AP poll. In 2021, the Cougars had a 12-2 record, won the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against Auburn 17-13 and finished at the No. 17 spot in the final rankings.

In 2025, Houston ended the season 10-3, won against LSU 38-35 in the Texas Bowl and was ranked No. 22 in the final AP poll.

Similarities appear in both 2021 and 2025. Both years followed seasons in which the Cougars had struggled. In 2020, Houston finished 3-5 due to COVID-19, and in 2024, ended with the Cougars going 4-8.

Compared to Other Teams in the Top 25

Although Houston is in the Top 25, the Cougars trail several teams in the state of Texas, including No. 19 SMU, No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 5 Texas.

In the Big 12, they rank fourth-highest, with No. 21 Utah, No. 14 BYU and No. 12 Texas Tech ahead of the Cougars.

Additionally, the Cougars are one of a small group of teams that are not only ranked but also have the same head coach, both offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterback in back-to-back seasons.

Key players such as defensive backs Will James and Kentrell Webb, quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas are returning after an excellent season in 2025. Transfers such as defensive back Javion White, linebacker Jaden Yates, wide receiver Trent Walker and running back Makhi Hughes also join Houston, bringing more talent and explosiveness to the roster.

Overall, the Cougars have a shot at doing something they haven't done since 2015: be in the conversation of national teams across the country. In 2015, they posted a 13-1 season and won against No. 9 Florida State in the Peach Bowl. Replicating a season like that is hard.

However, Houston still has a chance to rank throughout the whole season if it maintains consistency and dominance. At home, Houston can start off its season hot against Oregon State on September 5 and Southern on September 12.