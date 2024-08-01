Houston's Willie Fritz brings a five-step approach and it's all about finishing
Willie Fritz’s arrival at the University of Houston has brought a fresh and energetic dynamic to the Cougars' football program. As the team began preseason camp, Fritz utilized a unique method to ensure his voice was heard clearly across the field: a microphone connected to speakers. This innovative approach is one of the ways that has set the longtime coach apart from others.
Fritz, 64, is known for his “contagious energy” and relentless drive, traits that resonate with his players. Years ago, he would be quick to yell all the time. But Fritz has slowed down on being edgy and has found ways to "do it right". Now, he strategically manages his vibrant presence on the field. This energy can be felt by his players, who've noticed the changes. Fritz's authenticity and the powerful impact of his enthusiasm have been noticeable.
Throughout the camp, Fritz is hands-on, providing direct feedback and guidance to various position groups. His interactions with senior leaders exemplifies his commitment to personal coaching. Also, Fritz has detailed observations recorded and discussed in daily staff meetings, ensuring a continuous improvement process. He also brings a different way to practice the game.
“We have what we call the plan to win," Fritz told Andy Yanez from Pawd Slama Jama "There’s five components to the plan. The fifth is finishing-- Winning the fourth quarter. He went on to talk about simulating end of game tactics in practice to keep it as real as possible.
The players like defensive back Kentrell Webb and defensive end Keith Cooper Jr., who have previous experience with Fritz at Tulane, attest to his genuine passion and unwavering dedication. Jamal Morris, who's one of the few returning starters on defense, was instantly impressed by Fritz’s emphasis on accountability and his alignment with the team's goals.
The Cougars face a challenging schedule, beginning with a significant game against Oklahoma in early September. The team aims to build depth and cohesion, with Fritz instilling a culture of mutual trust and meticulous preparation. His extensive coaching experience and strategic vision are key as Houston navigates the competitive landscape of the Big 12.
As the team concluded their first practice, Fritz’s influence was evident. His attention to detail and organizational skills ensured that no time was wasted, setting the tone for the season ahead. The Cougars, inspired by their coach’s genuine enthusiasm, are poised to make significant strides under his leadership.