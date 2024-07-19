Willie Fritz adding power to the Cougars offense before 2024 season
Houston Cougars head football coach Willie Fritz is bringing excitement to the program and taking steps to get them back on the winning track. After Houston's inaugural year in the Big 12, some major changes were needed to be made from a staff standpoint. Fans are excited with Fritz in the early going as he rebuilds the culture to fit H-Town standards.
Evaluating the Cougars rushing game statistically last season, dual-threat quarterback Donovan Smith was the second leading rusher on the team. Overall, they were ranked 12th in the Big 12, averaging 118.7 yards per game. If the Cougars are looking to make some serious noise this season, they will need some additional resources at a few positions. One of those needing a reboot is in the running back room.
Fritz needed one that runs north and south with a purpose when they get the opportunity, barreling through the defensive front to gain the yards necessary for a first down leaving no doubts. He probably reviewed UH's game last year against No. 8 Texas when Stacy Sneed rushed the ball on a 3rd and 1 attempt for what appeared to be a first down with 1:57 to go and was denied by the officials with the game tied at 24. The Longhorns put together a game-winning drive to keep their playoff season alive.
Oliver Luck linked to Houston's Athletic Director job
After that heartbreaking loss, Fritz looked at his running back crew to add something special to the backfield. The former Tulane coach oversaw a rushing attack in the American Athletic Conference that was ranked 8th on the ground last season, averaging 155.1 yards per game. The addition of J’Marion Burnette to the Cougars backfield to go along with Stacy Sneed, Parker Jenkins, Tony Mathis Jr the transfer from West Virginia, DJ Butler, Re’Shaun Sandford II, Sherman Smith and Steve Polk, will be a dangerous by-committee combination.
Burnette enters the program as a freshman from Andalusia High School (Alabama) is a former four-star recruit, who is a mean explosive, shifty running back, who plays with an attitude. If Coach Fritz was looking for a power back that would outrun defenders in the open field to go along with all the talent that is in the Cougars running back room, he found it in Burnette. His ability to absorb contact and continue to keep moving, running out of piles of tacklers shows he is not a back who will give up after initial contact.
Cougars fans could very well see this young man in the running back rotation this upcoming season helping get the Cougars secure wins against opposing teams in the Big 12.