Predicting EA Sports College Football 27 Overall Ratings For the Houston Cougars

Videogames are a popular way to pass the time in the modern age.

Booting up a sports game to play as your favorite players or driving your favorite car on a simulator has been one of the biggest pastimes for all ages. Many different people from many different backgrounds can play video games, and with all of the different genres of games, it's hard not to find a game you love.

EA's College Football 27 has recently been announced and plans to update rosters and add more traditions from the college football landscape seem to be on the roadmap. When we look at last year's stats and compare them to the new Houston roster, what grades should be changed and which will stay the same?

Houston's 2026 grades

Louisville’s Miller Moss and several of his teammates stopped by Olympus Gaming Lounge to play EA Sports College Football 26 with fans for a meet and greet. July 11, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking at last year's grades, many of the ratings seem to be very accurate.

For Wide Receiver Amare Thomas, his previous grade was an 88, giving him an edge alongside other star receivers in the game. Quarterback Conner Weigman's grade was an 85, making him one of the better quarterbacks compared to many other rosters.

When we look at players who are at Houston for the next season of football, what changes should be made?

Starting with Thomas, I believe that he has earned and surpassed his previous grade of 88. It may be time to slot him in the low 90's, with the grade most likely being a 91 or a 92.

Thomas has had an amazing 2025 campaign with Houston, and when we look at the improved stats that he has put up through that season, he should definitely be one of the best receivers in the game.

With Weigman, his grade of 85 is too low compared to the stats that he put up last season. With a Texas Bowl MVP under his belt and beating a dangerous LSU team, I believe he should be at an 89 or a 90.

Looking at the defensive side of the ball, Latrell McCutchin Sr. should definitely have a higher grade when they release the next game in the series. With his previous grade of an 83, he may go up to an 87 or an 88 when CFB 27 releases.

Lastly, when looking at the new talent joining Houston in 2026, we may see five-star commit Keisean Henderson in the game as a 78 overall. Depending on how he performs in training camp for the Cougars, his grade may even head into the low 80's.