Predicting Houston's Offensive Statistics in the 2026 Season

In 2025, the Houston Cougars averaged 29 points, 216 passing yards, and 178 rushing yards per game.

Going into 2026, the Cougars have a stacked offense with transfers and recruits bringing their talents to Houston.

So the question remains: Can Houston improve their statistics or drown in the expectations? Here are some predictions of Houston's offensive statistics in 2026.

Conner Weigman- Over 3,500 Passing Yards

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Conner Weigman had 2,705 passing yards last year, which was triple the production he had in 2024 at Texas A&M. Weigman has the best offense he has experienced in his career, having multiple receiving playmakers and running backs that can give him a breather.

Combined with head coach Willie Fritz's system, it is very possible that Weigman can have over 3,500 passing yards in 2026. His talent is there; it is just a matter of whether Weigman can convert his talent into production.

If the offensive line provides enough time in the pocket and his receivers make big plays, Weigman's arm talent and experience can make Houston into one of the best passing games in the Big 12.

Makhi Hughes- Over 1,200 rushing yards

Transfer running back Makhi Hughes hit a roadblock last year when he was with Oregon, only gaining 70 rushing yards. However, his talent and consistency date back to the 2024 season.

At Tulane, he was able to gain 1,401 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. With him on one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12, he can automatically flourish in the system.

Additionally, Hughes is reuniting with Fritz's offensive system, something that he is familiar with. If Houston can establish the run game, Hughes can become one of the best running backs in the conference.

Amare Thomas- Over 1,200 receiving yards

Wide receiver Amare Thomas is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the conference, having 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Thomas is entering his senior year with a quarterback who trusts him enough to sling the ball his way.

Thomas has elite route-running and playmaking abilities and is excellent in one-on-one battles. Additionally, transfer wide receiver Trent Walker is coming in to divert defenses' attention from Thomas. This gives the No. 1 option more chances to get open and have those one-on-one battles.

Thomas was only 34 yards away from the 1,000-yard threshold, so it wouldn't be a shock if Thomas not only surpassed the mark but also got over1,200 receiving yards.

Turnovers- Around 10

2025 was the year that Fritz enacted his offensive system. 2026 is the year that Fritz perfects his system. Protecting the football has been his emphasis and with veterans all over the board, it is not crazy to say turnovers could be limited to 10.

Limiting turnovers not only improves the offensive production but also gives the defense a break and puts them in better situations to play in.