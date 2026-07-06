Ranking the Five Biggest Games on Houston's Schedule

Houston had an amazing 2025 schedule.

Houston's season had an amazing start, with the Cougars going 4-0 to start off the season. Most of their opponents were out of the conference, but the beginning of the season was a preview into the rest of it.

However, the rest of Houston's season left a lot of potential for the 2026 season. The Cougars would end up going 10-3 and winning a bowl, but it felt like Houston could have gone for more.

With the upcoming 2026 season, most of the matchups have turned into favorable games for the Cougars. Knowing that most of the games for the upcoming season will be easier, which games could give Houston some major trouble?

5. Baylor

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baylor Bears haven't had the best time in the Big 12 recently, but they've added a lot to their roster by rebuilding a struggling defense. They've had an okay season in 2025, but their 2026 season looks to improve their rankings in the Big 12.

While it won't be the biggest jump in terms of rankings, Baylor can definitely upset Houston under the right circumstances.

4. Kansas State

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State had a decent year in the conference in 2025, and had a lot of changes made in this past offseason. They barely went even in the conference, and even had some trouble getting into a bowl game last year.

This year looks different, and they could easily upset Houston with their defense. However, with the transfers and moves Houston has made in the offseason, that isn't too likely to happen.

3. Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has always been an underdog in the conference, and this upcoming 2026 season looks like one of their biggest opportunities yet. With the new transfers coming in to fill holes, Cincinnati has built a lot more consistency.

However, the Cincinnati Offense is the main thing to worry about for their game against Houston. The Bearcat defense leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to stopping the run.

2. Utah

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (37) runs with the ball after an interception against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building off of their 2025 campaign, Utah looks to be one of the biggest threats in the Big 12. With most of their roster returning from last year, the biggest hurdle they have to face is a struggling offense.

However, Utah's schedule might also slow them down a bit when it comes to rankings, so if Houston ends up beating them the Cougars could have the advantage when it comes to the Big 12 title game.

1. Texas Tech

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) passes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Romello Height (9) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is undoubtedly one of the biggest teams Houston will have to face next year and it's not close. They've been to the title championship and had a deep run in the CFP last season.

The game will also be in Lubbock, and Houston will have to navigate their way to a win away from home.