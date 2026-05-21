Ranking the Top 10 Seasons in Houston Cougars Football History

In the history of the Houston Cougars' football program, there have been countless seasons that have made history or made the Cougars relevant.

Some seasons brought forth wins in bowl games while others brought trophies and records.

Based on history, importance and relevancy, here are the top 10 seasons in Houston's history.

No. 1 - 2015

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Houston Cougars cornerback William Jackson III (3) and quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) hold MVP trophies after a victory against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Houston defeated Florida State 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Going 13-1 and winning the Peach Bowl against Florida State, this season brought Houston back to the national stage.

Additionally, Houston was ranked No. 8 in the nation, proving to everyone that it could compete against the best of the best.

Quarterback Greg Ward Jr would have a total of 38 touchdowns, 17 in the air and 21 on the ground.

No. 2 - 2011

Just like in 2015, Houston proved all the doubters wrong.

With a record of 13-1, being ranked at No.18, and winning the TicketCity Bowl against Penn State, Houston was dominant in the passing game.

Quarterback Case Keenum would throw for nearly 6,000 yards and 48 touchdowns, setting records and becoming the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns in Houston.

No. 3 - 1989

In the year that Andre Ware became the first Black quarterback to win the Heisman, 1989 showcased the run-and-shoot offense Houston used.

Houston's passing game shocked the nation, having games where they would blow out opposing teams by 40 or more points.

Ware would throw close to 4,700 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

No. 4 - 1979

Houston went 11-1 and ranked No.5 in the nation, becoming a threat to the national title.

Head Coach Bill Yeoman cemented himself as one of the best head coaches in Houston's history.

The Cougars also went to the Cotton Bowl but would fall short against Notre Dame.

No. 5 - 1990

This was the year that Houston perfected the run-and-shoot offense it used in 1989.

Led by quarterback David Klinger, who would throw 11 touchdowns in a single game, Houston's offense was more explosive than the year before.

Although the Cougars went 10-1, they were ineligible to play a bowl game due to multiple violations the team had made.

No. 6 - 1976

The 1976 Cougars finished 10-2 and ranked No.4, proving they could compete against many powerhouses.

This season established Houston's relevancy and laid the foundation for the blueprints they had in 1973 for their run in 1979.

No. 7 - 2021

Houston went 12-2 and was ranked No.17 in the nation. Additionally, it would win the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against Auburn and even go to the AAC title game, but would fall short against Cincinnati.

Quarterback Clayton Tune would sling the ball for 3,546 yards and 30 touchdowns.

No. 8 - 1973

1973 was another year where the Cougars went 11-1 and won in the Astro-BlueBonnet Bowl against Tulane 47-7.

In the Southwest Conference, Houston dominated and laid down blueprints for its dominant runs in 1976 and 1979.

No. 9 - 2025

Winning only four games last year, the 2025 Cougars broke expectations and went 10-3 under 2nd-year head coach Willie Fritz.

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman would throw for 230 yards and four touchdowns. The Coogs would go on to win against LSU in the Kinders Texas Bowl 38-35.

No. 10 - 2006

The 2006 Cougars finished 10-4 and faced South Caroline in the Liberty Bowl.

Led by school legend quarterback Kevin Kolb, Houston marked the return of the program and was the first time since 1990 that they would have 10 wins.