How Houston Can Reach Their Full Potential in 2026

In 2025, Houston's football program broke expectations, winning 10 games and a bowl game against LSU.

However, the Cougars still have some areas that need to be consistent in order to reach their potential.

Here are some ways Houston can reach their full potential in 2026.

Conner Weigman Stays Healthy

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) is greeted by United States ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tillman Fertitta after the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Houston's offensive power increased with senior quarterback Conner Weigman. He threw for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025. In comparison, Houston's quarterbacks combined for 1,832 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, showcasing how much the passing game improved when Weigman joined Houston.

Additionally, Weigman has shown awareness in the pocket. Weigman has only been sacked 18 times, while in 2024, Houston quarterbacks have been sacked 33 times. That improvement in one year reflects Weigman's pocket presence and his ability to escape the pocket when necessary.

Weigman also brings experience when it comes to reading defenses. At Texas A&M, he constantly played against SEC defenses, such as LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn. Although the Big 12 is not as strong as the SEC, Weigman's ability to read defenses against nationally ranked teams becomes vital for the offense to thrive.

Weigman does not need to have a Heisman-level year; he needs to be an efficient and consistent quarterback who can deliver in the moments where Houston's future is on the line.

Keep Willie Fritz's Identity

Head Coach Willie Fritz has built an identity of control and time-management on offense rather than a run-and-shoot style that Houston has been well-known for. When Fritz became the head coach of Houston, no quarterback had thrown for over 300 yards, except Weigman against Oklahoma State.

Fritz wants Houston to control the game rather than being explosive. Additionally, Fritz created a culture where everyone works together. He emphasizes a dominant run game and long offensive drives to keep the defense fresh, while the defense causes disruptions and chaos to bring the offense out quicker.

Adaptability is another part of Fritz's identity. When the passing game dominates, he will lean on the air raid. If the run is consistent, he leans to a run-first offense. On defense, if blitzing brings chaos and confusion to the opposing team, Fritz will turn to the pass rush. However, the culture of toughness, dominance and consistency remains the same in Fritz's team.

Elite-level Offensive Line

The offensive line is the backbone of the offense and works together with Weigman. When the offensive line gives enough time in the pocket, Weigman can deliver big plays when it matters.

Additionally, the run game becomes dominant when the offensive line creates lanes for running backs. Fritz has already established an offense that leans more to the running game, making the offensive line a crucial part of controlling the tempo of games.

The offensive line has to be experienced, disciplined and dominant up front in order for Houston to reach their full potential on offense.