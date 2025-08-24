Reliving One of the Most Memorable Moments in Cougar Football History
On Friday, ESPN’s College GameDay honored one of college football’s most iconic figures, Lee Corso.
Among the highlights was a moment etched not only in the sport’s history, but also in Houston’s football legacy. With one unfiltered line, Corso had captivated millions of people, creating a live-TV moment that Cougar fans and the college football world would never forget.
The reason the clip still grabs the attention of fans everywhere more than a decade later isn’t just the humor of Corso’s slip; it’s what it represented. In 2011, Houston football was riding an unprecedented wave of success, led by quarterback Case Keenum. College GameDay broadcasting live from campus was a validation of the program’s national relevance, and Corso’s outburst captured the excitement, energy, and pride of Cougar fans in a way that could never be recreated.
In a clash between personality, timing, and excitement, Corso had created a cultural moment for not only college football but the Houston Cougars as well.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Corso would retire from the College GameDay cast in the 2025-26 season. Corso is expected to make one final appearance on the show on August 30th when he makes his pick between #1 Texas and #3 Ohio State.
How a Live GameDay Pick Foreshadowed Houston’s Dominant Win Over SMU
The moment that immortalized Houston Football in College GameDay's history was brought on by an unexpected 10-0 run by the Cougars. With SMU coming to town and with the University of Houston hosting College GameDay, the energy around campus was palpable.
SMU, led by J.J. McDermott at the time, came into town with a 6-4 record and had struggled on the road throughout the 2011 season. The Cougars, on the other hand, had put together one of the most effective offenses that the sport had ever seen. Averaging over 49 points per game, Houston found the endzone more often than not.
Despite the explosive nature of the 2011 Cougar offense, the Mustangs had held them to a 3-point lead by the end of the 1st quarter. It was in the 2nd quarter that things began to ramp up for the Cougars with another field goal and a 36-yard rushing touchdown by Michael Hayes. With a 13-0 lead and the offense only improving as the game went on, things were beginning to look ominous for the Mustangs.
In the 2nd half, Houston began to run away with the game due to a suffocating defense led by linebackers Marcus McGraw and Derrick Matthews. One of the more telling stats from the game highlighted SMU’s struggles to sustain drives, as they managed just 5 of 15 on third-down conversions.
In the 3rd quarter, the Cougars extended their shutout lead to 23-0 with another field goal and a 12-yard passing touchdown to Justin Johnson. SMU finally reached the end zone on their next possession with a passing touchdown to Darius Johnson, but it proved to be too little, too late to mount a comeback as the Houston offense was firing on all cylinders.
The 37–7 win not only validated Houston’s undefeated season but also amplified the significance of Lee Corso’s now-legendary pick, cementing the day as a defining moment in Cougar football history.